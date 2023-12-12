Today’s top business headlines: Google’s Epic antitrust loss, SmileDirectClub’s shutdown, and Tucker Carlson’s streaming platform

Jury rules against Google in Epic Games antitrust lawsuit. Amid mounting criticism of its business practices, the search giant Google was found by a San Francisco jury to have employed anticompetitive practices by charging high fees to developers who wish to market their apps to Android users through the Google Play app store. The suit was brought in 2020 by the gaming company Epic Games. “The evidence presented in this case demonstrates the urgent need for legislation and regulations that address Apple and Google strangleholds over smartphones,” Epic Games said in a statement after the verdict was announced Monday. The jury issued its verdict after only a few hours of deliberation and Google is expected to appeal the decision. Full story .

Why your office may be ready for a makeover: The battle between company execs who hoped to bring in-person work back and the employees who wanted to stay put at home continued in 2023. The future of in-person work, and what, if anything, cities should do with once-bustling spaces that became ghost towns during lockdown remains tenuous until someone cracks the code on what makes an office a desirable place to spend time in. Global architecture and design firm Gensler’s Design Forecast for 2024 predicts that buildings will be repurposed as housing, enhanced to become more compelling work spaces if companies are locked into leases, and, of course, embraced by the AI renaissance. Full story.

SmileDirectClub shuts down: Just months after filing for bankruptcy, the subscription-based oral care provider is out of business. Many customers who were in the middle of treatment plans are unsure where to turn, and some are bizarrely being asked to continue making payments to a company that no longer actually exists. Full story.

‘Barbenheimer’ dominates yet again—this time, in Golden Globe nominations: It’s no surprise that “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” two of this year’s most acclaimed movies that ruled public consciousness this summer, are also the films with the most nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Full story.