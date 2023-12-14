To drive investment returns, dig deeper

BY Janus Henderson Investors4 minute read

In January of 2020, Horizon Therapeutics received FDA approval for TEPEZZA, the first nonsurgical treatment for thyroid eye disease. More than 80% of patients responded to the medicine, and the company predicted those results would fuel roughly $30 million in sales in the first year of launch.

Analysts on Wall Street were slightly less optimistic, estimating $27 million in sales. However, the healthcare team at Janus Henderson Investors believed the market for TEPEZZA could be much bigger. That’s because the investment firm’s recipe for fundamental research goes beyond analyzing financial statements to include a deeper understanding of a company, its products, and the target consumers. In this case, for instance, the team dug deeper to investigate TEPEZZA from multiple angles, from its drug profile and the unmet need in thyroid eye disease to the patients, doctors, and insurance companies who would ultimately shape its use. According to Andy Acker, portfolio manager on the Janus Henderson healthcare team, this kind of investigative approach is what sets the firm apart from its Wall Street peers. “Our goal is to understand the key leverage points of our companies as well as, or better than, anyone,” Acker says. Before the drug’s launch, Janus Henderson became one of Horizon Therapeutics’ largest shareholders. That decision paid off: In its first year, TEPEZZA generated $820 million in sales, 30-fold higher than Wall Street’s consensus estimates. The next year, sales doubled again to $1.6 billion, and late in 2022, pharmaceutical giant Amgen decided to acquire the company for $28 billion. For investors, it was a home run.

EVALUATING RISK When considering the clinical and commercial risks of potential drug therapies, the Janus Henderson team uses what they call the “90/90 Rule” framework. When it comes to clinical risk, bringing a new therapy to market is difficult. “It takes an average of 10 years, and it costs over a billion dollars per therapy,” Acker says. “And 90% of the drugs that begin human clinical testing will never make it to market.” There is also significant commercial risk when launching a medicine, and Wall Street isn’t particularly good at predicting whether a new treatment will pan out. “Consensus estimates are wrong 90% of the time,” Acker says. “They can be way too high, in which case that’s a stock we want to avoid. Or they can be too low, in which case that’s a stock we want to own.” The trick is knowing what to focus on to determine whether a drug is likely to make it to market and when consensus estimates may be off. “Having a dedicated team of investors that understand the science and the business is critical when investing in the space,” Acker says. The nine-person healthcare team at Janus Henderson includes three PhDs and an MD, and, together, have more than 100 years of combined experience.

THE THREE P’S: A FRAMEWORK FOR SUCCESS “A deep dive into the science is a key part of our diligence,” says Luyi Guo, research analyst on the healthcare team. Guo earned her PhD in medicinal chemistry, making her particularly skillful in analyzing these types of companies. “We pore through research papers and talk to scientists, biologists, and physicians to understand these drugs down to the molecular level.” When analyzing a potential therapy, the team touches on what they call the three P’s: patients, physicians, and payers. “We find all three of these groups must be aligned for a launch to go well,” Acker says. “If any one of them is off, the launch typically disappoints.” Patients are the first group the team tries to understand. They get a handle on the size of the addressable market and whether a new medicine will drive clinical benefits—helping patients feel better, function better, or survive longer—all factors that reinforce willingness to stay on a new medication.

advertisement

Next, the team seeks to understand how physicians might incorporate a therapy into their practice. To most doctors, the key issues are efficacy, safety, tolerability, and ease of administration. “Physicians are also savvy about prescribing drugs that will get reimbursed by insurance companies,” Guo says. “They shy away from drugs that tend to get pushback from the payers.” As a result, it’s important to determine whether payers such as insurance companies see a new drug as a true medical advance. “If they do, then they’ll reimburse the drug and the patient will be able to afford it, but if not, it can quickly become too expensive,” Guo says. OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS AND BEYOND Deep fundamental research can help investors take advantage of the opportunities in the healthcare sector, which Acker says is the least efficient sector in the entire market. For every stock posting eye-popping returns, there’s another investors are watching tumble lower and lower. “Over the past decade, the difference between the winners and losers each year in the healthcare sector is over 300%,” Acker says. “This is why we believe an active management approach and deep fundamental research can add value over time.” Case in point, the Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund has outperformed its benchmark, the MSCI World Healthcare Index, by an average of more than 400 basis points per year for 24 years.