Figma’s new keyboard lets designers build the shortcut of their dreams

Design is a creative endeavor, but it also requires a lot of rote muscle memory. Designers have long experimented with ways to shortcut the taps and clicks it takes to do their jobs. And now, Figma is looking to make those finger gymnastics even easier.

Today, Figma is launching Figma Creator Micro, a 12-key keyboard that lets Figma users program up to 48 different shortcuts for the design software (retailing for $139 in the Figma swag store). “It allows [users] to do something different and customize it to how they want,” says Rob Bye, a Figma product manager who worked on the Creator Micro. “Everyone has different design workflows.”

[Photo: Figma]

Traditional keyboards weren’t made for design or creative work. Early typewriters had piano-like keys, and the QWERTY keyboard is standardized and boring on purpose. To fill the gap, hobbyists create and customize their own mechanical keyboard (more than 7 million people visited the r/MechanicalKeyboards subreddit in 2023), and searches for specialty keyboards for Adobe programs on Amazon tends to yield pages of options in colorways from gray to pink to blue.

[Photo: Figma]

In the past, Figma fans have created their own keyboards specific to the program, like a six-button keyboard one designer uploaded to YouTube last year. One Esty seller offers Figma shortcut keyboard stickers. “I think you can just see there’s a hunger for people to make bespoke things for Figma,” Bye says.