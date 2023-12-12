Figma’s new keyboard lets designers build the shortcut of their dreams

Design is a creative endeavor, but it also requires a lot of rote muscle memory. Designers have long experimented with ways to shortcut the taps and clicks it takes to do their jobs. And now, Figma is looking to make those finger gymnastics even easier.
Today, Figma is launching Figma Creator Micro, a 12-key keyboard that lets Figma users program up to 48 different shortcuts for the design software (retailing for $139 in the Figma swag store). “It allows [users] to do something different and customize it to how they want,” says Rob Bye, a Figma product manager who worked on the Creator Micro. “Everyone has different design workflows.”
Traditional keyboards weren’t made for design or creative work. Early typewriters had piano-like keys, and the QWERTY keyboard is standardized and boring on purpose. To fill the gap, hobbyists create and customize their own mechanical keyboard (more than 7 million people visited the r/MechanicalKeyboards subreddit in 2023), and searches for specialty keyboards for Adobe programs on Amazon tends to yield pages of options in colorways from gray to pink to blue.
In the past, Figma fans have created their own keyboards specific to the program, like a six-button keyboard one designer uploaded to YouTube last year. One Esty seller offers Figma shortcut keyboard stickers. “I think you can just see there’s a hunger for people to make bespoke things for Figma,” Bye says.
Figma’s Creator Micro keyboard was the result of a collaboration with Work Louder, a Canadian modular keyboard producer. Created during Figma’s Maker Week, the prototype Work Louder was designed to help users build their muscle memory faster and create shortcuts for repeated actions. This can be done through the various mechanical keys, or by turning one of two rotary encoders. Users can customize the 12 keys 4 times over, and toggle between each setting to access shortcuts for up to 48 of Figma’s 150 shortcuts.
A scroll button on the keyboard can be used to zoom or glide through layers on a file and reorder them, and there’s a knob that Bye personally uses for undo and redo. “You can very quickly sketch stuff out or mock some things up and design it out and then you can just spin it and it undos everything,” he says. “Rather than command z, command z, you can do things a lot faster.” It’s a compelling idea: At a time when AI is revolutionizing asset creation and design software, the keyboard puts power back in the hands of designers.