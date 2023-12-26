This is the one strategy managers need to hone in 2024

BY Simon A. Taylor9 minute read

Peter Drucker, one of the most respected management thinkers of the 20th century, wrote,

“Management’s task is to make people capable of joint performance, to make their strengths effective and their weaknesses irrelevant. This is what organization is all about, and it is the reason that management is the critical, determining factor.” Most people agree that good management is critical for success. The key question, though, is how do managers—as Drucker puts it—make people capable of joint performance? For a team to exist, let alone perform, they need to have a purpose, a reason for existing. That purpose revolves around solving some kind of problem. Therefore, the most fundamental role of a leader is to provide the clarity needed for the team to solve that problem in all its various forms. Specifically, the team needs clarity on three things:

Goals.

Roles and responsibilities

How they need to work with others to get the job done When this occurs, the leader has created what I call team clarity, which is a sort of holy grail for team effectiveness. After all, what good is an amazing culture, a compelling vision, or a robust strategy if people aren’t clear on how they should do their job? Leadership’s most important responsibility is to create clarity for the team and organization. As humans, we are wired for clarity. When we aren’t clear on what we need to do, our brain spends significant energy scanning the environment to find information that validates or invalidates potential courses of action. Once we have clarity, our brain can devote all this energy to executing the task at hand. It may seem obvious, but this narrowed focus can lead to monumental jumps in productivity despite every other factor in the environment remaining the same.

A powerful example of the positive impact that clarity can have on a team’s performance can be seen in the Brécourt Manor Assault, which occurred on D-Day (the beginning of the Allies’ advance in Europe) during World War II. In this battle, a 12-man force from the U.S. 101st Airborne’s Easy Company took on a battle-hardened and fortified 60-man German regiment. Let’s look at how clarity shaped the outcomes of this engagement. Easy Company’s leader, Lieutenant Dick Winters, received the instruction, “There is fire along that hedgerow. Take care of it.” The fire was coming from a German artillery battery that was shelling the Allied beach landing three miles away, causing untold casualties. The Allied airdrop had placed many men outside of their dropzones the night before, so Winters only had 12 men with him—a fraction of the original company size.

After scouting the location, he soon learned his unit was outnumbered five to one. The Germans had fortified themselves with trenches and sandbags, with supporting machinegun defenses covering the area. How could Lt. Winters maximize his unit’s chances of success? How could he—as Drucker put it—make his unit “capable of joint performance, to make their strengths effective and their weaknesses irrelevant?” He developed a plan that created clarity in three areas: Goal Clarity (the what) – outlining the team’s aim; what ‘success’ looked like, including intermediate milestones. Role Clarity (the who) – defining each team member’s primary responsibilities and accountabilities. Operational clarity (the how) – providing high-level tactical direction for how the team should go about achieving their goal. Let’s examine how Lt. Winters created this clarity for his unit.

Goal clarity The overarching goal was obvious – defeat the enemy and disable the guns. Though, because of the complexity of the goal, Lt. Winters provided smaller, incremental goals that would accomplish the larger goal. He communicated the goal of first eliminating the machine gun placement, then disabling each artillery gun in a specific order. Role clarity Lt. Winters then defined the roles and responsibilities of each person in the assault. To start with, seven men would form two primary attack groups to lead the offensive, while the rest would provide covering fire from three different positions. Once the first gun was taken, the group would form one cohesive unit to attack the following three guns together.

Each individual knew what they were responsible for and what their teammates were responsible for. Operational clarity When the work requires that the team take a specific approach to achieve the goal (think processes, key points of collaboration, or multi-phased projects), operational clarity provides the necessary guidance for how the team will need to work together to get the job done. Winters provided operational clarity to the group with the following instructions:

Attack the machine gun placement with surprise and speed, with active covering fire from the three supporting groups. Then, the two attack groups are to quickly move along the cover of the treeline toward Gun 1 and overwhelm the position. Regroup the unit at Gun 1. Move towards the other guns using the cover of the trench network and take out guns 2, 3, then 4. The attack went according to plan and was a complete success. In fact, it was so successful that the assault became a textbook case of an assault on a fixed position that is still demonstrated today at West Point military academy. Conventional military wisdom would say that, for success, the attacking force should have had more soldiers than the defending force, but we see here that clarity can be a force multiplier—enabling a team to punch well above their weight. The three elements of clarity The ordering of these elements of clarity—goal, role, and operational—is intentional and important.

Goal clarity is the most important of the three, as it provides the team with fundamental direction. Establishing goal clarity may sound obvious, however, it is not uncommon for teams to be unclear on what exactly they are trying to achieve or how they would define success. Once the goal is clear, the team can determine the roles and responsibilities needed to achieve that goal, in other words, “who is doing what?” That’s role clarity. Once the roles are clear, the team can determine how they might work together towards the goal; I’m responsible for X, and you are responsible for Y, therefore, we should work together by doing A, B, and C. That’s operational clarity.

The clarity equation If a team lacks clarity in one or more of the three areas, things start to break down. You can see the impact of this through the chart below. GOAL CLARITY ROLE CLARITY PROCESS CLARITY OUTCOME ✔️ Frustration ✔️ ✔️ Slow progress ✔️ Herding cats ✔️ ✔️ Efficient and disoriented ✔️ Inertia ✔️ ✔️ ‘Someone else will do it’ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Team clarity – efficient and focused execution Role clarity in practice Role clarity includes defining roles and responsibilities as well as decision-making authority—often referred to as decision rights. The RASCI model can be helpful in clarifying roles and responsibilities when multiple teams or individuals are involved in a body of work. RASCI is an acronym that stands for Responsible, Accountable, Supporting, Consulted, and Informed. When people understand which ‘role’ they occupy in the RASCI model relative to specific deliverables, it helps them know how best to engage with the work and the other individuals involved.

Sometimes people can get confused between the roles of responsible and accountable—the responsible individual has day-to-day ownership of the deliverable, whereas the accountable individual has ultimate oversight of the work and is typically a more senior leader. Clarifying decision rights can be particularly important when working cross-functionally with multiple stakeholders. We look at this further in Chapter 11, Behaviors, but suffice it to say that ambiguity around decision rights leads to, at best, inefficiency or, at worst, dysfunction. Operational clarity within limits One thing to keep in mind is that the complexity of the work and the team’s skill set will inform how much operational clarity the leader needs to provide. Too much operational clarity can result in micromanagement. Too little operational clarity and the team becomes tentative and inefficient. In general, leaders should provide high-level guidance and let the team propose an approach to achieve the goal.

Clarity when starting a project This concept of clarity works not only for individuals and teams but also for ad hoc projects or deliverables. When starting a project, you can use the three aspects of clarity as a mental checklist – ensuring you and the project are set up for success. For instance: Goal clarity: What does success look like for this project?

What does success look like for this project? Role clarity: Who is involved in this project? What are their responsibilities?

Who is involved in this project? What are their responsibilities? Operational clarity: What is the plan? Timeline? Next steps? Accountability Role clarity engenders a sense of accountability, which is a critical ingredient in human motivation. When accountability is diffused across multiple people, it often results in significantly reduced motivation and initiative amongst those involved – they don’t feel ‘on the hook’ for getting the work done. That is not to say people shouldn’t work together on deliverables – they should – but people will tend to perform better if they each have things they are specifically responsible for as a part of an overall deliverable. George Washington explained this idea in one of his letters – “My observation on every employment in life is that wherever, and whenever one person is found adequate to the discharge of a duty…it is worse executed by two persons—and scarcely done at all if three or more are employed therein.” Err towards a single point of contact/accountability for work deliverables. Sometimes leaders try to be inclusive by asking a group of people to do something that should actually be done by one person. This is what I would call an unforced error.

Dealing with ambiguity Today’s business environments are complex and dynamic—it can seem like clarity is becoming increasingly elusive. Ambiguity is usually to blame, with the use of the word skyrocketing over the past 50 years. Though I think that when we use the word ‘ambiguity’, we often mean ‘frequent change’—referring to changing priorities, decisions, or context. This ‘ambiguity’ often results in reduced team clarity, but it shouldn’t. Change is not the enemy of clarity—it just requires that clarity be recalibrated more frequently. At any one point in time, clarity is achievable, regardless of how dynamic the context may be; you can always choose the best course of action based on the facts available at that moment. A good leader always maintains team clarity, regardless of how dynamic the environment may be.

Goal, role, and process clarity create ‘team clarity’, which is a force multiplier. Where might a lack of clarity be getting in the way of performance? Finding the right path Which path makes the most sense for you right now? Beginner: What is the most important goal you or the team need to achieve in the next few months? Does the team have the goal, role, and process clarity required to be successful?

Intermediate: Ensure everyone on the team is crystal clear on all three aspects of clarity for their most important responsibilities. Advanced: In addition to the ideas previously mentioned, discuss with the team what routines can be implemented to ensure the team maintains high levels of clarity, even through change. It may be a set of questions that are asked at the beginning of each project, or leaving five minutes left at the end of each team meeting to ensure clarity within the team. Simon A. Taylor is the head of Organization Effectiveness at Gap Inc.