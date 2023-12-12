Doritos nacho cheese-flavored liquor is here. How a former Noma chef made the impossible

BY Emily Price6 minute read

It all started at the end of 2017 with someone’s lunch.

“One of the guys on the production team came back from lunch with a sandwich and a bag of Doritos, and I looked at him and said, ‘I actually feel quite bad about doing this, but I’m going to have to distill your lunch,’” recalls Lars Williams, cofounder of Empirical spirits. He took the team member’s bag of Doritos and got to work. “I was actually very pessimistic about it,” Williams adds. “I thought maybe we’d get some of the tortilla chip flavor or maybe a couple of the different high notes, like nacho cheese or the onion powder or paprika that’s part of that blend. . . . It tasted exactly like eating a Dorito chip.”

Williams, a former chef at Copenhagen’s Noma, is the chef/distiller and CEO at Empirical, a “flavor company” he created and cofounded with Mark Emil Hermansen. “I grew up working in kitchens and spent most of my life in kitchens,” Williams says. “The later part of my life was in a few different test kitchens, and that’s where I got the chance to really pursue the creative side of cooking and developing recipes and plates of food we were presenting to guests.” When Noma, where he’d been for eight years, decided to change locations, Williams realized his career was at the perfect point for him to branch out and do something on his own.

“I’ve been able to create and express sense memories through flavor and really find a connection between people through that process . . . something I was very excited about and really knew I wanted to continue,” he says. “But I kind of had this itch to democratize the process a bit and not serve only 40 of the wealthiest and luckiest people who were able to secure a rare reservation,” he says. Williams wanted to create a way to take the innovation and novelty of new flavors, similar to what he was able to create at Noma, and package it in a bottle where it could be shared with people around the world. What better way than a spirit? Williams knew he wanted to be able to preserve and utilize botanicals and different aspects of the fermentation process in a similar way to what he was able to accomplish in the kitchen. The answer came in a self-designed vacuum still, which allows you to distill at room temperature, preserving the flavors of whatever you happen to be distilling.

While distillers will typically cut the liquid off their stills into just four or five different parts, Empirical segments its liquid into 100 or more, allowing it to segment the flavor into small parts that can then be reconstructed to create the perfect flavor. A strawberry, for instance, has 230 organic compounds that make up its flavor, and each one will come off the still at different times during the distillation process. But back to the Doritos. “I can’t even begin to describe the amount of Doritos that were harmed in the process of making the spirit, but it was a lot,” Williams says. “It’s almost a regular-sized bag of Doritos in every bottle, if that gives you context.”

The goal was to create something as close as possible to the experience you have picking up a bag of Doritos. “It’s that moment of opening the bag and getting that first bite of that first chip,” Williams explains. “That’s what we were essentially able to create. I would keep a bottle around for friends who wanted to come by and do the distillery tour and have a tasting—especially my chef friends.” He had no intention of ever making it an actual product, but then one day Williams was out of town and some executives from PepsiCo came to the distillery for a tour.

“I was very clear with the team in Copenhagen to not let the Pepsi people taste the Doritos, because I thought we were going to get sued somehow in some way or the other,” Williams says. “They didn’t listen to me, and they gave some of the Doritos spirit to the Pepsi people, and the Pepsi people just lost their minds and were like, ‘Let’s make a lot of this right now.'” But it wasn’t quite the right time. “At the time, we’re such a nascent company,” Williams says. “We didn’t really have a real market presence. It felt like if we did that collaboration, at that point in time, we would forever be known as the Doritos chip spirit company, and I wanted Empirical to have a little bit more identity before we went down that road.”

‘Our target is Gen Z’ Earlier this year, when the company was setting up its new facility in Brooklyn, Williams was unpacking some boxes, came across one of the bottles of the Doritos spirit, and decided the time might be right. He sent a bottle off to PepsiCo and the product that is now arriving on store shelves was born. “They came down to Plano, where our headquarters for Frito-Lay is, and myself and a few other people tried it and were blown away,” says Courtney Larson, senior director of marketing for Doritos. Larson says the company has had several potential partners reach out, and it always takes them one by one to determine if they might be a good fit.

“We’re always looking for bold, disruptive experiences, and this really takes our innovation strategy into new, unexpected, and unique subcategories and places,” she says. “When we find partners like Empirical that share ethos and brand values for being disruptive, driving flavor leadership, doing first-of-its-kind things like we’re doing—it’s a no-brainer for us at Doritos.” Last year, the company launched Doritos After Dark Winter Solstice, an after-hours pop-up food experience in Los Angeles, offering elevated globally inspired bites and featuring dishes such as a Doritos Cool Ranch Loaded Pita and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Corn Puppies. Larson says that, like Doritos After Dark, the Doritos Spirit falls under the company’s accelerated culinary strategy, which looks for ways to have customers think of Doritos not only as a snack but also as part of the main dish at meals.

“I think it’s meeting your consumers where they are,” she says. “Our target is Gen Z, and Gen Z is interacting not only in gaming and fashion and culture, but interacting in the culinary space in really exciting ways. They’re one of the generations that’s most engaged in culinary, and so that’s particularly why we’re going into this space right now.” Whenever the brand does take a step in a new direction, Larson says it takes its flavor leadership seriously and spends a lot of time making sure that the iconic flavor of Doritos is being brought to the product in the most authentic way possible. As someone who has tried the spirit personally, I can attest that Empirical was truly able to nail that flavor.