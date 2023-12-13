This unexpected cost is another insult to working parents (and is totally fixable)

Searching for an open childcare slot can be torturous, and for too many parents the process involves an extra indignity: They must pay a fee to sit on a waitlist they are unlikely to get off of. Putting in for multiple waitlists in a desperate attempt to increase the odds can leave parents out many hundreds of dollars, and creates a major barrier for lower-income families. Recently, British Columbia became the latest Canadian province to ban childcare programs that receive public money from collecting waitlist fees . American states should follow suit by capping fees, if not banning them outright.

Waitlists are unfortunately a fact of life in the neglected American childcare system, which is miscast as what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls a “textbook example of a failed market.” With meager public money in the system and crippling staffing shortages, there simply isn’t enough supply to go around. An analysis commissioned by the news site The 19th found that between February 2020 and February 2023, the average waitlist length at the analyzed childcare centers rose 28% and now stands at a whopping 236 children.

Unlike a deposit that holds a slot or even an application fee that hypothetically covers the time spent to give tours and process that application, nonrefundable waitlist fees are more like paying for the right to be at the back of a very long line—or for a lottery ticket. Fees can vary from $20 to $200. As one mother, Jess Simmons, shared with me, “I spent more on [childcare] waitlist fees for each of my children than I did for college application fees and never got a call from any of them.” The process can be frustratingly opaque; there are no requirements that programs tell parents where they are on the waiting list, and programs themselves often have little control over how fast the list moves because it can depend on factors like an enrolled family moving away.

To be clear, most childcare programs (arguably, with the exception of large for-profit corporate chains) are not charging waitlist fees in order to line their own pockets. Perhaps the best argument for the fees, and the one programs themselves commonly offer, is that maintaining waitlists comes with administrative costs, and fees create a disincentive for parents to just sign up for as many waitlists as possible. The latter can be a problem since parents generally won’t call to remove themselves upon acquiring a spot somewhere else, which ends up wasting programs’ already-limited time. Moreover, faced with grim budget numbers and gossamer-thin margins, some programs are grasping for any dollars they can to keep the lights on. That said, plenty of programs have no waitlist fees, and that absence does not appear to be a major burden.