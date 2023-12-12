6 apps that will help streamline recording on your phone

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

You can record a conversation in Zoom or whatever other meeting tool you use, but dedicated recording software has a few advantages.

First, it tends to preserve the recording more reliably if your connection drops. Second, the software is designed specifically to optimize sound quality. Third, each has some bonus features, noted below.

Riverside is the software I use for remote recording. It saves your audio (and optionally, video) as you go, so there’s nothing lost if the connection crashes. It feels more polished than others I’ve tried. You can create and share highlight clips.

Simplify your in-person interview recordings

Alice is designed for journalists, but you can use it to interview anyone. Just open the app and tap the screen to begin recording. You can even use it without looking at it, to maintain eye contact with your subject. And you get a transcript emailed to you afterwards.

Create your own StoryCorps interviews

StoryCorps is an independent nonprofit I admire that showcases recorded conversations between people who know one another. In the past, it hosted professional recordings. Now, anyone can record an interview for the StoryCorps archive and share it with friends, colleagues, or family members. I recently began a project to record conversations with people close to me. It’s a challenge and a pleasure. After reading this post, call a loved one and record a conversation you’ll be glad to have.