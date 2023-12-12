Reducing stroke risk for patients with AFib through continuous innovation

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

When David Reed was first diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib), the treatment felt more unsettling than the disease. The most common form of heart arrhythmia, AFib prompts the heart’s upper chambers to beat out of sync. This, in turn, causes blood to swirl slowly through the heart rather than pump freely—creating a five-fold increase in that person’s risk of stroke. For Reed, as for most people with AFib, the initial prescription for reducing the threat of stroke was oral anticoagulants, also known as blood thinners, which carry a hazard of potential hemorrhaging. Reed soon noticed that even small cuts would bleed for days, refusing to heal.

He was hardly alone. More than six million Americans suffer from AFib—a number expected to nearly triple by 2030—many of whom fear taking blood thinners due to such bleeding risks. That caution can be enough to keep people from doing activities they enjoy—something Reed, an outdoorsman, experienced first-hand. “It made me kind of reluctant to travel into more wilderness, farther from ‘emergency room’ type of places,” he recalls. “I wasn’t as free.” His doctor proposed an alternative. Because 90% of AFib-related blood clots form in a nook in the upper left side of the heart, he suggested Reed get a tiny implant placed into that nook to act as a stopper of sorts, preventing clots from forming and escaping. The implant was a Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device from Boston Scientific, a medical device company based in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Reed’s procedure was a success. With his risk of stroke reduced, and free from bleeding concerns, he has been able to go about his normal daily life again. “Imagine feeling caged, and now the cage door is open,” Reed says. “It’s a huge relief.” That freedom is now felt by more than 350,000 patients worldwide and counting. In 2023, Boston Scientific released the third generation Watchman implant and is studying the device in clinical trials for its potential to become a first-line stroke risk reduction therapy for patients with non-valvular AFib (AFib not caused by a heart valve problem). “Now those patients have a choice: stay on lifelong blood thinners or have a one-time procedure,” says Dr. Brad Sutton, chief medical officer of atrial fibrillation solutions at Boston Scientific.

EDUCATING AND LEARNING FROM PHYSICIANS When Watchman came onto the U.S. market in 2015, it was the first medical device of its kind. But its commercial success is more than the result of a great new idea; it’s the result of continuous innovation over nearly two decades. In that sense, the Watchman device is also a case study in the value of multidisciplinary collaboration, including with physicians whose clinical feedback has helped the company repeatedly discover and then solve for unmet needs. Knowing that learning from clinicians’ real-world experience would be key, Boston Scientific went all-in on physician education from the start. “We set up a whole team for training the imaging teams, the implanting teams, and the clinical teams,” Sutton says. To this day, the company assigns a clinical specialist to every procedure performed in the United States to observe and offer technical support. “It became a thoughtful and effective program wrapped around the launch,” he adds. “Being methodical about this worked to our advantage, resulting in excellent patient outcomes and clinical partnerships with practitioners built on trust.” For example, while working closely with early Watchman adopters, Boston Scientific discovered a wrinkle in the procedure. The Watchman device is a tiny fabric dome wrapped around a nickel-platinum frame, delivered via catheter into the heart and delicately placed into the opening of the left atrial appendage, sealing it. But, as the company learned from physicians, because every heart is shaped a little bit different, placing the device perfectly on the first try could be a challenge, especially in patients with complicated heart anatomies.

advertisement

Inspired by the feedback, Boston Scientific went back to the research lab. “They didn’t just stick to the first-generation device,” says cardiologist Dr. Saibal Kar, director of structural heart disease interventions at the Los Robles Health System in Thousand Oaks, California, who was among those early practitioners. “They studied the outcomes, took physicians’ advice, and made major modifications.” The result was the 2020 release of the improved Watchman FLX device. Engineers had given the device a new rounded shape to maneuver more safely and added improvements to the implant’s struts and anchors to create a more secure fit. Doctors were enthusiastic about the changes. Yet even then, the company still wasn’t satisfied. TURNING REAL-WORLD EXPERIENCE INTO IMPROVEMENTS TO PATIENT CARE The latest iteration of Watchman, the Watchman FLX Pro, was once again inspired by physician feedback. This version, approved for use earlier this year, features a permanent polymer coating designed to reduce the risk of blood clots forming on the device’s surface while also promoting faster, more controlled healing. The new coating could mean that one day, patients’ post-implant regimen will involve less medication, something Boston Scientific plans to explore in a future clinical trial. Often, the release of an innovative product is seen as an exciting endpoint for a company. The Watchman device portfolio serves as a reminder that it can also become a starting point for exciting things yet to come. Altogether, the flywheel effect of learning and iterating has not only resulted in a safer and more effective procedure—Watchman is now one of the safest cardiac implants on the market—but has also catapulted the device several generations forward. “You’ve seen other spaces where companies capture a larger [market] share with first-to-market technology and then just sit there,” Sutton says. “That was purposefully not the strategy with Watchman.”