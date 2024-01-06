What is spatial computing? And how will businesses use it?

BY Michael Grothaus6 minute read

The term “artificial intelligence” is likely to have stiff competition this year when it comes to being the buzziest phrase in tech. That’s because Apple is expected to launch its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, and simultaneously, Apple hopes, bring the words “spatial computing” into the mainstream.

Here’s what you need to know about this new frontier in tech and how businesses may use it. What is spatial computing? The concept of “spatial computing” is widely attributed to researcher Simon Greenwold, who coined the term in a 2003 paper. Greenwold defines spatial computing as the “human interaction with a machine in which the machine retains and manipulates referents to real objects and spaces.” A simplified way of saying this is that spatial computing melds a computer system’s user interface with the real world. Using a spatial computer—usually in the form of goggles—the wearer can still see the real world around them, but they can also see other elements overlayed on top of this real-world environment and interact with those elements in the physical space using their bodies, typically hands.

How is spatial computing different than AR and VR? In VR, you are completely immersed in a virtual world and can see none of the real world around you. A VR device doesn’t know a couch is in front of you and doesn’t care. VR is ideal for things like video games. Sony has a dedicated VR gaming device called the PS VR, which is a great example of a consumer virtual reality device. Augmented reality (AR), on the other hand, displays virtual elements on top of the real world. Whether you know it or not, you almost certainly already own an AR device: your smartphone. Tons of apps take advantage of AR technology to let you see data layered atop the real world through your smartphone’s screen and camera. These apps include navigation apps that display virtual arrows on your screen, so you know where to make the next left, or gaming apps like Pokémon Go, which let you hunt and find digital Pokémon in the real world. AR apps know more about where you are in relation to the real world than VR devices do because they utilize other tech in your smartphone like GPS and rear cameras. Still, with AR, you are forced to interact with those digital overlays via your smartphone’s screen. Though you can see the virtual Pokémon on your screen, if you reach out to where it looks to be situated in the real world, you wouldn’t be able to manipulate it in the physical space before you.

