A founder’s guide to the differences between working with private equity and venture capital firms

In the dynamic startup landscape, founders frequently overlook the necessity of realistic exit strategies, which can be detrimental to the long-term success of their company. As an investor and advisor, I see my role as more than just a financial guide. It’s about building trust and aligning with the founders’ goals from the very start.

Founders need to consider crucial questions, such as: What happens in the event of success or failure? What is the financial threshold that would compel them to either persevere or walk away? How much are they willing to continue to pour into a company that is struggling when things get tough? How big of a check will they accept to hand over their blood, sweat, and tears?

Throughout my career, my goal has been to keep founders grounded, ensuring that they’re prepared for the entire entrepreneurial journey, including its eventual conclusion. In order to do this, founders need to understand the intricate differences between working Private Equity (PE) and Venture Capital (VC) firms.

The difference between PE and VC

Working with a VC firm is often the daring first roll of the dice in a company’s financial journey. It usually happens in the startup phase, when venture capitalists invest in your idea with the hope of getting significant returns, often aiming for a 10- to 100x gain. This initial investment not only provides the necessary funding, but also serves as an introduction to further capital opportunities. It’s typically the essential gamble that can kick-start a company’s growth trajectory.