5 ways a ‘coach approach’ makes you a better leader

BY Robert Garcia3 minute read

The workplace has changed in recent years, and not just from in-person to remote and to hybrid work modalities. Today, managers and leaders also are changing, adopting new approaches that were rarely applied pre-pandemic.

A recent study conducted by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) illustrates this shift. The survey’s findings underscore an emerging reality that coaching is a catalyst for enhanced leadership development, higher engagement, and increased commitment within teams. Recognizing that successful leaders require more than just expertise in their respective fields, coaching is emerging as a preferred approach to managing organizations effectively. If you are a leader considering how to adopt a “coach approach” as part of your management style, the following ideas can help you better support your team.

Cocreate your relationships Establishing a productive coaching relationship involves collaborating with team members to create clear agreements and a foundation of trust. This requires defining the goals and the parameters of the relationship; ensuring an alignment between the manager and the team members on what they hope to accomplish together. Building trust is equally vital to a genuine coach approach to management. To foster a credible professional relationship, try understanding your team’s personal experiences and their unique perspectives. A manager should show empathy, support, and acknowledgment in creating an environment where team members feel safe expressing themselves. Recognizing and respecting where a team member comes from and recognizing their contributions strengthens trust within the manager/employee relationship. Maintain presence through active listening and direct communication Active listening lays the groundwork for success in coaching. Leaders should similarly focus not only on the words spoken, but also on the tone and body language of their delivery. After an individual shares their thoughts, summarize what was said to reflect it back to them, ensuring that you understand the message. Such careful and attentive listening demonstrates your willingness to accept your team’s concerns, aspirations, and challenges as they work through their professional journey. By simply demonstrating that you heard them, you provide essential support, help build out your team’s goals, and facilitate valuable feedback they will similarly hear and reflect on. This creates a judgment-free space where managers and employees can speak freely to one another.

Successful managers also master direct communication skills, including providing constructive feedback. This not only promotes growth, but also enables engagement that can go a long way to building productive relationships that can achieve key goals, such as retaining younger generations seeking opportunities for professional development. To engage with new generations, leaders and managers need to have more conversations, provide more feedback, and offer them more challenging tasks they can recognize as meaningful and valuable. This will create a workplace in which your team members can thrive, make positive contributions, and bring their best performance to each assignment. Establish awareness of team goals Knowing your team members’ unique experiences involves understanding their needs and encouraging exploration beyond current thinking. This includes exploring what works well for them as individuals, discussing different perspectives, and sharing observations of what needs improvement. A manager, operating within a coaching relationship, can leverage awareness of the team’s goals, creating a collaborative relationship that drives both company success and individual professional growth forward. Aligning team objectives with organizational goals promotes an integration of collective and individual success, making coaching efforts beneficial for both the team and the company. Empower team members to find their own solution Employees feel empowered from the start of any project when you instill a collaborative decision-making process. Instead of providing your way of working, first ask your team members about their ideas. Work with your team to explore and uncover problems through open-ended questions that stimulate conversation and foster a larger discussion to discover more solutions. Crafting questions that reflect active listening and challenge your team can create more collaboration and more potential for success. Most importantly, this creates a culture in which your team members feel respected, valued, and heard. Having such conversations allows you to work collectively to overcome obstacles, while empowering the individuals on your team to find their own solutions.