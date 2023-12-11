Fast company logo
Golden Globe nominations 2024: Here’s the full list, led by ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’

Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Barbie on July 12, 2023, in London. [Photo: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Photo]

BY Associated Press4 minute read

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.

It was closely followed by its release date and meme companion “Oppenheimer,” which scored eight nominations, including best picture drama and for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt.

The revamped group, now a for-profit endeavor with a larger and more diverse voting body, announced nominations Monday for its January awards show, after scandal and several troubled years. Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presided over the announcements from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the show will also take place on Jan. 7.

WHO’S NOMINATED FOR THE 2024 GOLDEN GLOBES

Here are a selection of other nominees:

Best drama movie: “Anatomy of a Fall”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “The Zone of Interest.”

Best movie musical or comedy category: “Air”; “American Fiction”; “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “May December”; “Poor Things.”

Animated film: “The Boy and the Heron”; “Elemental”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”; “Suzume”; “Wish.”

