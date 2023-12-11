Today’s top business headlines: Shein and COP28, Apple CEO succession, Macy’s buyout

Shein’s IPO, COP28 and the climate: Shein’s announcement about going public came just days before the climate conference. Meanwhile, activists are working to regulate fashion’s environmental impact. Will we change the industry, or will we have a closet full of regret? Full story .

Who will be Apple’s next CEO? Tim Cook recently addressed a topic that is sure to cause many on Wall Street anxiety: who takes over the running of Apple after he retires? The good news is Apple has detailed succession plans in place, Cook revealed. Who will Apple’s next CEO be then? We take a look at the four likely candidates. Full story.

Macy’s receives a buyout offer for $5.8 billion: America’s iconic department store chain has received a buyout offer from an investor group made up of Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management. The group is offering to buy the remaining Macy’s shares they don’t already own for $21 each—an over 30% premium of Macy’s previous closing price. Full story.

The Elon Musk report card: Seemingly endless drama surrounded Musk in 2023. But besides the man himself, how did the companies he owns—X, Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and X.ai—fare this year? Amongst the lost advertisers, surging stocks, and big investments, some did much better than others. Full story.