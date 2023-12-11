Disasters, viral trends, and the rising cost of living dominated Google searches in 2023

Google has unveiled its Year In Search findings, an annual event in which the tech giant reveals what the top search queries were across multiple categories.

When it came to news items, the war in Israel and Gaza tops the list in searches from the United States. The remainder of the top 10 news searches were dominated by tragedies and climate change-fueled natural disasters. The top 10 most searched news items on Google in 2023 were:

War in Israel and Gaza Titanic submarine Hurricane Hilary Hurricane Idalia Hurricane Lee Maine shooting Nashville shooting Maui fire Idaho murder trial Canada wildfires

Americans also had the cost of living on their minds. While Google did not publicly publish its top finance and economy-related searches, the company provided the list to Fast Company. Many Americans turned to Google to find out why things were so expensive as evidenced by the top “Why is/are . . . so expensive?” queries:

Why are eggs so expensive? Why are Taylor Swift tickets so expensive? Why is Sriracha so expensive? Why are grapes so expensive? Why are blueberries so expensive? Why is soda so expensive? Why is Diablo IV so expensive? Why is lettuce so expensive? Why are Stanley Cups so expensive? Why are concert tickets so expensive?

People had inflation on their minds, too, specifically “How does inflation affect . . . ”