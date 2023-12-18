Estée Lauder’s chief sustainability officer on how beauty is getting greener

Estée Lauder has been a beauty brand name since the 1940s—but now, nearly 100 years later, it’s also the parent company of 24 global brands across skincare, makeup, and perfume, including Aveda, Clinique, MAC, and Tom Ford Beauty. Overseeing the environmental components is chief sustainability officer Nancy Mahon, who sets overarching goals across the corporation in such areas as energy, water, sourcing, and packaging, and tracks how each brand is implementing them.

Mahon discusses some of these initiatives, which are especially important, given that the beauty industry has been widely criticized for its single-use packaging, not to mention its vast consumption of resources—from water to palm oil—which is linked to mass deforestation and rainforest habitat loss. And, though Mahon, a lawyer by training, has a background in nonprofit work—as a former chief executive director of God’s Love We Deliver and executive director of the MAC AIDS Fund—she suggests the private sector has a significant role in driving innovation in sustainability.

As the CSO of a corporation with more than 20 brands, how do you go about overseeing sustainability?