In a major reversal, Starbucks proposes restarting union talks

BY Associated Press

Starbucks said Friday it’s committed to bargaining with its unionized workers and reaching labor agreements next year, a major reversal for the coffee chain after two years fighting the unionization of its U.S. stores.

In a letter to Lynne Fox, the president of the Workers United union, Starbucks chief partner officer Sara Kelly said the current bargaining impasse between the two sides “should not be acceptable to either of us.” Kelly asked to restart bargaining in January. “We will set as an ambitious and hopeful goal the completion of bargaining and the ratification of contracts in 2024,” Kelly wrote in the letter. In a statement distributed by Workers United, Fox said she is reviewing the letter and will respond.

“We’ve never said no to meeting with Starbucks. Anything that moves bargaining forward in a positive way is most welcome,” Fox said. Workers United said the last bargaining session between the two sides was May 23. Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, voting to unionize. It was the first company-owned store to join a union in more than three decades.