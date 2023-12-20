2023 was the hottest year on record. Next year could be even hotter

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

In November, when the heat index in Rio de Janeiro reached 138 degrees Fahrenheit, a 23-year-old woman died at a Taylor Swift concert after waiting in line outside for hours before the show. Hundreds of other people in the crowd fainted. Throughout the city, millions of people endured the heat without air-conditioning. Summer wouldn’t begin in Brazil for another month, but it was already the eighth heat wave of the year.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Hotter average temperatures also helped lead to numerous other disasters. In Canada, climate change more than doubled the likelihood of the wildfires that burned 45.7 million acres, an area larger than the entire state of Florida, affecting air quality across wide swaths of the U.S. In Libya, where dams collapsed and killed thousands of people in September, climate change made heavy rainfall 50 times more likely and 50 times more intense. In South Florida, where parts of the ocean got as hot as a hot tub, coral reefs died off en masse. Next year, the world may be even hotter. “I think there’s a pretty good chance that 2024 might be even warmer than this year, partly because El Niño might be more influential for more of the year, but also partly because the long-term warming trend continues,” says climate scientist Daniel Swain. It’s possible that 2024 could pass the threshold for 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming. The U.K.’s national weather service forecasts that the average global temperatures will be between 1.34 and 1.58 degrees Celsius above the average for the era before the widespread use of fossil fuels.