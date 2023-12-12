Our future in innovation depends on building a robust semiconductor industry

BY FastCo Works3 minute read

Our dependence on semiconductors—the high-tech materials essential to computers and electronic devices—was brought into sharp focus during the pandemic. One example: a critical shortage of computer chips used in automobiles led to far fewer vehicles rolling out of factories—and absurdly high prices for used cars.

Global demand for semiconductors, driven by rising populations and incomes, continues to surge—as have efforts to boost semiconductor manufacturing in this country. And the biggest challenge in growing this vital industry (and its amplifying effects on innovation and economic growth) has been finding and training workers in a variety of specialized skills. Jobs in the semiconductor manufacturing field are forecast to jump from 345,000 today to about 460,000 by 2030—an increase of about one third—according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. But based on new projections that factor in college-degree completion rates, nearly six out of 10 of these new jobs might go unfilled. It’s an alarming figure. Closing that gap will require global partnership between institutions in academia, government, and industry. That’s according to a panel of experts at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in a discussion sponsored by Purdue University—which recently announced several notable initiatives to jump-start the semiconductor workforce pipeline. Below are several key takeaways from the conversation. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.)

1. The U.S. is not a key player in advanced-chip manufacturing.

The current computer-chip supply chain stretches around the globe, but 92% of the world’s most advanced semiconductors are manufactured in Taiwan. In fact, that incredible capacity comes from a single Taiwanese company. The global share coming out of the U.S.: zero. And when expanding the net to include less-advanced semiconductors, U.S. companies can satisfy only a tiny 2% of global demand, according to Mung Chiang, president of Purdue University. The labor-intensive processes and low margins are anathema to bottom-line-conscious CEOs looking to enter the market. “Unless we can change the economic equation to be innovation-driven instead of labor-cost driven—and to make higher-margin new products,” he said, “we can’t fully onshore the capacities and jobs we desire.” Increased funding can drive some of that innovation, said Adrienne Elrod, director of external and government affairs for CHIPS for America, a program created by the U.S. Commerce Department. Her office is tasked with doling out part of the $52 billion earmarked to boost American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. “We have a big task at hand,” Elrod said. “We know how incredibly important this moment is for re-shifting industrial policy and making sure we can create the chips we need every day in the U.S.”

2. Collaboration—institutional, international, and political—is crucial.

Cooperation made CHIPS for America possible, Elrod said, noting that the legislation (CHIPS and Science Act of 2022) behind the program funding was the result of a “very rare bipartisan” effort between members of Congress, including Senator Todd Young (R–IND), who represents Purdue’s home state. “You need industry, you need academia, and you need government—both federal and state,” Chiang said. “And there’s a particularly important role for a university such as Purdue, in fostering research and innovation.” In 2021, Purdue launched its Center for Secure Microelectronics Ecosystem, a first-of-its-kind partnership that brings together—from all over the world—experts from those fields. “It’s important that we work with like-minded allied countries, like the EU, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan,” Chiang added, given the global nature of the chip supply chain. Earlier this year, Purdue signed partnership deals with foreign entities in Japan, India, and Belgium.

Elrod further noted that the goal of her program is to dominate semiconductor manufacturing. “We know we’re not going to have a corner market on chip production—but we, at least, need to become more productive,” Elrod said. “That gives us jobs; that gives us supply-chain resiliency; that gives us the ability to create some of the chips we need here at home, so we won’t have the disruptions people experienced during the pandemic.” 3. You don’t need a Ph.D. to join the semiconductor workforce.

One misconception Elrod wants to combat is the idea that the semiconductor field is exclusively for “super-highly educated engineers.” Chiang agreed, pointing out that many important roles do not require an advanced—or even four-year—college degree.