Former Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass will take over leadership of Levi’s from Chip Bergh in January

Levi Strauss & Co. said Thursday that its CEO will step down in January and hand over the reigns of the jeans maker to his appointed successor.

Chip Bergh, 66, will cede the CEO job to Michelle Gass, 55, who left her CEO role at Kohl’s to become president of Levi’s in January of this year.

Bergh, who took over at the San Francisco company in September 2011, will stay on as executive vice chair until he retires in late April, Levi Strauss said. He will remain on as an advisor through the end of the fiscal year.

Gass will take on the CEO position on January 29. The move completes the succession plan that was announced just over a year ago, when Levi Strauss had said Gass was joining the company to succeed Bergh within 18 months.