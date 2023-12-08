The internet is outraged over a Nike scholarship asking teachers to grade essays for free

BY Sarah Bregel3 minute read

No matter what holiday you celebrate, it’s hard not to feel the desire to do something kind and selfless for someone else this time of year. But many would agree that teachers, who are some of the most hardworking, underpaid, and undervalued members of society, do this every single day on the job.

That’s why the internet is mega fired up about one email, attached to a multibillion-dollar brand, asking teachers to be the ones to “give back” in the name of “community.” According to multiple posts on Reddit, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, a scholarship program that partners with Nike, recently sent an email to teachers, informing them of an “opportunity” to side-gig as “Certified Essay Readers.” Except that that gig pays nothing. And not only is it volunteer work, it also requires them to complete a certification course. “As a Certified Essay Reader, you’ll have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of aspiring Scholars by evaluating 25 essays from the comfort of your own home or workplace between now and December 31, 2023,” the email reads, according to a screenshot posted on Reddit. “No travel will be required, as essays can be read wherever you have internet access (e.g., work, home, etc.).”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It’s since been ripped apart by the internet, which had a field day slamming Nike, a $165 billion corporation that pulled in more than $51 billion in revenue in 2022 alone, for its association with a scholarship program that seems not to realize that teachers are already vastly overworked and wildly underpaid. News outlets have reported on teachers who quit their jobs to work at stores like Costco, saying they finally are earning enough to survive. And nearly half the educators in some states have to hold two jobs, according to recent polls. Plus, teachers have been striking across the country over unfair pay and working conditions: Just last month, a strike in Portland, Oregon, followed walkouts by teachers in Los Angeles and Oakland, California. Commenters on Reddit called the email “tone deaf.” Others quipped that teachers should “forget about those state licenses” because “Nike will certify you.” The outrage is also making the rounds on TikTok. One post, shared on the platform by user Bored Teachers, schooled the company over that email. The post features a letter, written by a teacher named Danielle, explaining what a huge insult it is to ask teachers to work for free.

“Honestly, I wonder how your company can justify asking for volunteer work all in the name of doing this for the love of kids,” the teacher wrote. “Our love of kids does not pay the bills and, quite frankly, neither does my teaching salary.” In the comments, a popular response was to use Nike’s own slogan: “Just Do It. Just pay the teachers.” Fast Company reached out to Nike for a comment, and the company noted that it was excited to support the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, but was not involved in the administration of the fund, including how essays are read and chosen.