It’s not just you: Self-checkout is awful. These retailers finally agree

Self-checkout may be preferred by shoppers for a variety of reasons. For starters, it feels like the way to go if you only need a handful of items and don’t feel like waiting in a cashier’s line. Or if you’re late for school drop-off and haven’t even brushed your teeth, making interacting with an actual human a hard sell.

But somehow, it always seems like whenever you don’t have the energy to change out of your pajama pants, the self-checkout machine you’re on goes completely off the rails, leaving you a victim of the very technology that was supposed to save you from inconvenience. An item needs clearance from an employee, and that employee is busy helping six other shoppers. There’s an unscanned item in the bagging area. And all the while, your 8 a.m. ponytail-and-morning-face image reflecting back at you from the monitor is, well, a little scary.

Mortification aside, there are a lot of issues with self-checkout. For companies, a major one is “shrink,” or business losses due to intentional and unintentional theft. There are also machines that break frequently, and slow lanes because more employees are needed to assist customers. After years of self-checkout appearing in more and more stores now, many are getting rid of it altogether, or adapting the way it’s used.

Here’s a short list: