Shein’s IPO and COP28: The perfect encapsulation of our climate failures

BY Maxine Bedat

World leaders are currently meeting at COP28 to see if there is the political will and leadership to address the climate crisis. While they gather in Dubai to consider the drastic loss of habitat for animals and plants, the displacement of billions of people, the potential for food system collapse, and other forms of destruction that await if we do not immediately and drastically reduce global greenhouse emissions, another hive of activity is unfolding: the IPO of Shein, one of the fastest growing wasteful companies.

Shein is one of the world’s fastest growing startups. It came to the U.S. just a few years ago, but already is reported to have captured more than three-quarters of the ultra-fast fashion market there. Shein’s revenues in 2022 were $22.7 billion and it is targeting annual revenues of $58.5 billion in 2025. Shein is building its empire off of throwaway clothing, designed to be worn only once or twice. Don’t know about it? Ask your teenage relative or head to TikTok or Instagram. According to research firm MoffettNathanson, Shein and its competitor Temu provided nearly a third of Meta’s revenue growth from January to September, or almost $3 billion. When we think of climate change, we typically worry about the greenhouse gas emissions coming from transport, electricity, food, or heavy industry like cement. But the pants you’re wearing may very well be made from fossil fuel-derived plastic and the fabric was almost certainly made in a carbon intensive process that relied on coal-fired boilers.

The fashion industry is responsible for anywhere from 2% to over 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. On the lower end, that is comparable to aviation (2.8%); on the higher end, it is more than steel or cement (both 8%). Shein is a growing carbon bomb. If its greenhouse gas intensity stays on the same growth trajectory, its 2025 emissions will surpass those of British Airways in 2019. Shein is dominating the market by introducing thousands of new styles—not annually, like its competitor fast fashion players, but daily. Without an intervention, according to McKinsey, the fashion industry as a whole is set to take up over 25% of the world’s greenhouse gas budget by 2050, and these figures were derived before the growth of Shein. In the midst of global climate and biodiversity crises, the planet does not need another $2.00 T-shirt.

While Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley launch the roadshow to sell Shein to the market, another group is coming together to try to stop the industry’s growing emissions crisis through regulation in the name of The Fashion Act. That effort is gaining significant momentum in the state of New York and is set to be introduced in Washington and Massachusetts. The coalition that is coming together around the legislation includes traditional environmental organizations, among them NRDC, Sierra Club, Earth Day, Mighty Earthy, and New Standard Institute, the organization I run; fashion advocacy groups; local environmental organizations; and others like Leonardo DiCaprio, Rosario Dawson, and Jane Fonda. But it is not just activists that are coming out in support. The industry itself, particularly the forward-looking brands that would be required to comply with the legislation, such as Stella McCartney, Patagonia, Eileen Fisher, Cotopaxi, Ganni, Reformation, and Everlane, are all on board to advocate for the bill. They are joined by innovation companies that will play a central part in a green transformation in the sector such as Vestiaire Collective, a large resale platform and EON, a digital ID company.

Using California’s fuel efficiency standards as a model, the Fashion Act would require clothing and footwear brands with global revenue over $100 million that sell into the state (regardless of where they are headquartered), to assess, report, and improve their environmental and labor impacts in their supply chain, or face a potential penalty of 2% of global revenue. This includes—in a global first for any industry—requiring fashion brands to set and achieve Paris Agreement aligned carbon reductions throughout their supply chain. This will require companies to invest in both decarbonizing their existing supply chains. For those businesses that have relied on throw away fashion like Shein, they will have to reconsider their business model, including investing in circular solutions and moving to longer lasting—in both quality and style—clothing systems. While Shein is the nadir of the race to the bottom of the industry, the Fashion Act would set a legal floor for the industry’s environmental and labor impact.