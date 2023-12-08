Croatia could be Europe’s hidden tech haven in 2024

Think of European tech powerhouses, and you likely imagine London, Berlin, or somewhere in the Nordics. It’s rare that Croatia would come to mind. But those within the tech sector there believe that it ought to be in the conversation—and that it could well be in 2024.

The country is “punching above its weight,” says Nikola Pavesic, director of startups at Infobip, speaking on the sidelines of his company’s conference in the Croatian city of Zadar this fall. Pavesic believes that Croatia could soon become as heralded as Estonia or Israel, two countries that are often seen as on the cusp of breaking out into a major player in the global tech sector. As evidence, he points to several metrics: The country has produced two unicorns, Infobip, which provided omnichannel marketing tools, and Rimac Automobili, an electric sports car manufacturer first founded in 2009. “Switch to unicorns per capita, and it makes us in the top five most successful countries,” says Pavesic.

Croatia recently had one company acquired by Google for $500 million, and has had a handful of $100 million-plus deals in the last few years. And Infobip—a bootstrapped unicorn, with 80 offices around the world, with clients like Uber, Bolt, Meta, and Coca-Cola—is helping set the scene.

That all points to growing momentum, he says—and potential that can still be achieved. The country’s existing unicorns help incentivize early startups that it’s possible to make it big from within the country’s borders, says Pavesic, who believes that Infobip is comparable to what Skype was for Estonia. “What happened in Estonia was that basically out of Skype sprouted all these investment funds, all these other unicorns, and so on,” he says.