4 warning signs your team is about to hit an obstacle and how to avoid it

BY Yonason Goldson4 minute read

You’re the commander of a military armored division, leading a column of tanks down a forested track. You’re closing in on the enemy headquarters. You’ve overcome a host of obstacles, including trenches, berms, and bales of razor wire.

But then, just as victory appears close at hand, you and your entire company are forced to stop dead in your tracks. And what is this impenetrable obstacle that has halted your campaign? Trees. During the Civil War, encamped troops prepared for enemy attacks on their position by chopping down trees, placing them with their tops pointed forward, then sharpening the branch tips into spears. These improvised buttresses provided a virtually impenetrable defense line against advancing soldiers.

As military technology advanced and tanks deployed to support infantry, the abatis remained relevant. Instead of arranging the fallen trees side by side, defenders positioned them in an overlapping crisscross pattern. Laid across a narrow forest road, the barricade of fallen trees prevented tank columns from passing over, through, or around them. The name for these natural roadblocks is this week’s addition to the Ethical Lexicon: Abatis (ab·a·tis/ uh-bat-ee, uh-bat-is) noun

A line of defense consisting of a barrier of felled trees with branches sharpened and pointed toward the enemy The absurdity of such primitive methods thwarting mechanized cavalry might lure tank drivers into bulldozing their way through the blockade. But even if drivers successfully muscled their way through the barricade, the branches of the foremost tree would get tangled around the tank, which ended up dragging the tree behind it. The branches of one tree would then get tangled with the branches of another, and then another. Eventually, even the tank’s mighty engine could no longer move the weight of the trees trailing behind. Military tactics can be applied effectively to the way we make business decisions. When you find yourself confronted by an impediment to advancing your plans, consider the available options: You can try to remove the obstacle, go around it, push through it, or turn back. The right tactic in one situation won’t necessarily work in another. Sometimes, diplomacy can defuse a crisis; other times, it delays resolution. Sometimes, pushing through breaks a logjam; other times, you end up dragging dead weight behind you.

Leaders need to cultivate a whole playbook of responses. But few of us are good at everything, which is why leaders must know their own limitations. By identifying individuals with different problem-solving skills, you can design a kind of rapid response system that draws on their talents to intervene before problems get out of hand. Getting stuck People in positions of authority often have alpha personalities. When different team members debate the best plan of action, the clash of egos can quickly erect a roadblock to progress. That’s when you need a negotiator, the person who can identify constructive elements in different proposals, blend them into a hybrid plan, then diplomatically articulate the solution so that all the players feel validated. This allows a team to benefit from diversity of thought and creates a win-win outcome.

Tanking productivity Some employees have trouble meeting deadlines, and others are challenged to produce quality work. This state of affairs is untenable since productive workers who feel hampered and hamstrung by inefficient colleagues eventually grow resentful. As a leader, you have two options: One, identify how you might otherwise fit those struggling employees into the organizational structure in a way that brings out their talents as contributors. The other is offering to help them develop the skills and discipline to carry their weight, while explaining that, if their performance doesn’t improve, they will have to look elsewhere for employment. Either way, you will need to find a supervisor or mentor to help them succeed. Cratering engagement When employees don’t feel valued, trusted, utilized, or fairly compensated, they quickly lose their motivation to produce. On an organizational level, lack of engagement will cause productivity to crater. The job of leaders is to project a vision of purpose and foster a culture characterized by fairness and transparency, where employees feel safe asking questions and confident that their concerns will be taken seriously. But you may need help anticipating how your message is likely to land. By successfully communicating the right message, you may prevent potential obstacles from appearing in the first place.