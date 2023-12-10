Op-ed: Fan unions started as a joke. Thanks to Taylor Swift, they could be labor’s next frontier

BY Eli WIlliams6 minute read

A few months back, I was scrolling through my Instagram feed when I stumbled on a satirical post from blogger and cultural critic Brad Troemel. His topic: the tireless and steadfast promotional efforts made by fans of Taylor Swift and their campaign to unionize.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Today, fandom is what keeps many moored. It’s become a full-time job (even identity), thanks to a strong cocktail of institutional rot, skyrocketing screen time, information democratization, and the expectation of always-on access to our favorite celebrities. This has also arguably pushed parasocial relationships to problematic places. At a time when the workforce is widely emboldened thanks to a robust job market and resilient post-pandemic economic recovery, it’s possible that fandom might actually become the next labor frontier. The two biggest stories of this past summer, strikes and Swift, illustrate why. Let’s start with the strikes. According to Cornell University’s Labor Action Tracker, close to 453,000 workers have participated in 312 strikes in the U.S. this year. Positive sentiment towards organized labor is also rising across the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, 67% of Americans say they approve of labor unions, up from 54% a decade ago. Meanwhile Joe Biden has labeled himself “the most pro-union president” in American history.

advertisement

What would a “fan union” even look like? Following the spirit of the “Simpsons predict the future” today’s joke is tomorrow’s reality, Troemel’s post lays it out pretty well: a share of revenue from streams and merch sales; collective bargaining agreements, say in creative and artistic direction; protections against price gouging; and maybe even a say in prospective producers, band members, remixes, and even romantic partners. Through a more macro lens, I could see how this dynamic might change relationships between brands and consumers, especially when what the late Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh referred to in 2018 as the “consumer revolt”—describing social media’s democratizing impact on influence and access—is playing out in real time. Consumers today are on a level playing field with brands, where a more conversational dynamic allows them to influence products and brand narratives, at least on the face of it. “Building with the community” and “co-creating” has become a rallying cry for brands. The adoption of “brandspeak” on social, where budget airlines have “rizz,” your go-to language app is alarmingly horny, and the delivery platform you just ordered Thai food from referred to you as “bby girl,” illustrates how brands look to personalize their advertising and presence in a way that makes it seem like they’re not only digitally native and speaking consumers’ language, but also that they’re espousing their values as well. But this strategy is not without risk, and brand personas are already coming across as tired and disingenuous.