Op-ed: Fan unions started as a joke. Thanks to Taylor Swift, they could be labor’s next frontier

A few months back, I was scrolling through my Instagram feed when I stumbled on a satirical post from blogger and cultural critic Brad Troemel. His topic: the tireless and steadfast promotional efforts made by fans of Taylor Swift and their campaign to unionize.
For some quick context on Troemel, his feed is best described as a kind of a Criterion Collection of internet cringe. It’s simultaneously a window into the decrepit state of our social platforms and a look at just how much the internet has melted our brains. On any given day, you might swipe through a 10-post carousel that includes, but is not limited to: promotional videos for Forex scams; Disney adult GRWMs (bonus viewing); artwork that I can only imagine fills the home of Chechen warlords; “Rizz” app testimonials; and whatever this is.
You get the idea. The “Taylor Swift Fan Union” is not a real thing, although I wouldn’t blame you if you were convinced by the classic PowerPoint social media activism format—catchy sloganeering, serif fonts, muted pastels, and two-dimensional illustrations. The lack of format innovation could have led the post to blending into my feed’s wallpaper, but its content, while clearly satirical, caught my attention.
The post may be a parody, but life today imitates parody, and I actually would not be surprised if these folks hit the picket line in the near future.
Today, fandom is what keeps many moored. It’s become a full-time job (even identity), thanks to a strong cocktail of institutional rot, skyrocketing screen time, information democratization, and the expectation of always-on access to our favorite celebrities. This has also arguably pushed parasocial relationships to problematic places. At a time when the workforce is widely emboldened thanks to a robust job market and resilient post-pandemic economic recovery, it’s possible that fandom might actually become the next labor frontier.
The two biggest stories of this past summer, strikes and Swift, illustrate why.
Let’s start with the strikes. According to Cornell University’s Labor Action Tracker, close to 453,000 workers have participated in 312 strikes in the U.S. this year. Positive sentiment towards organized labor is also rising across the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, 67% of Americans say they approve of labor unions, up from 54% a decade ago. Meanwhile Joe Biden has labeled himself “the most pro-union president” in American history.
As a result, this year saw a slew of high-profile labor deals reached—UPS drivers, actors, auto and healthcare workers, Hollywood writers and aerospace employees all locked in higher pay and comprehensive employment protections. The push for unionization is also filtering into different professional settings, like former Real Housewife of New York City Bethenny Frankel’s campaign to unionize “unscripted” talent. Kicking off her campaign this summer via an Instagram caption that includes the names of other canonic reality stars, Frankel wrote, “From @snooki @laurenconrad to @kaitlynbristowe to myself, reality tv has generated millions of dollars and entertained people GLOBALLY and my name and likeness and content are used for years to come for free on episodes where I was paid peanuts for my work.” As Vulture’s Kathryn VanArendonk noted, “Though a union is not yet formally established, the very act of discussing reality show cast members unionizing began with the fairly radical shift of defining them as a labor force. It required seeing the reality show as a workplace and the people depicted on these shows as performing work rather than blithely being themselves.”
Now, onto Swift. For the sake of my own sanity as much as yours, I’ll keep it short. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour—the most lucrative in American history—is projected to generate close to $5 billion in consumer spending (peep the $73 AMC merch haul), registered on the Richter scale, potentially led to a surge in demand for adult diapers, and turned bracelet side hustles into profitable gigs. But the Eras Tour has been as much about Swift herself as it has been about her fans—or “Swifties”—who are notoriously zealots. They’ve been known to dox and harass music critics, conjure up tin foil hat-level conspiracy theories that make the “QAnon Shaman” seem like the most sober guy in the room, and obsessively swarm comment sections, subreddits, and wedding parties for any chance to kiss the ring—or dunk on those who refuse to.
Overly zealous fandoms are not new, but Swifties are a unique case study, because Swift’s whole thing is about cultivating a participatory culture in which fans feel like they have a stake—even a sense of ownership—in her success. “Fan work,” as Troemel put it, is very much “real work” in this instance. While Troemel’s post is poking fun, it’s not that difficult to see some faction of the Swiftie establishment start formally organizing in an effort to tap into the well. It’s only a matter of time before the lines between “fan work” and “real work” dissipate fully.
What would a “fan union” even look like? Following the spirit of the “Simpsons predict the future” today’s joke is tomorrow’s reality, Troemel’s post lays it out pretty well: a share of revenue from streams and merch sales; collective bargaining agreements, say in creative and artistic direction; protections against price gouging; and maybe even a say in prospective producers, band members, remixes, and even romantic partners.
Through a more macro lens, I could see how this dynamic might change relationships between brands and consumers, especially when what the late Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh referred to in 2018 as the “consumer revolt”—describing social media’s democratizing impact on influence and access—is playing out in real time. Consumers today are on a level playing field with brands, where a more conversational dynamic allows them to influence products and brand narratives, at least on the face of it.
“Building with the community” and “co-creating” has become a rallying cry for brands. The adoption of “brandspeak” on social, where budget airlines have “rizz,” your go-to language app is alarmingly horny, and the delivery platform you just ordered Thai food from referred to you as “bby girl,” illustrates how brands look to personalize their advertising and presence in a way that makes it seem like they’re not only digitally native and speaking consumers’ language, but also that they’re espousing their values as well. But this strategy is not without risk, and brand personas are already coming across as tired and disingenuous.
Meanwhile, brands are also bringing consumers into the fold, couching participation and community building as “fan love”—but you don’t get a piece of the profit pie as a fan. Consumers are hungry for participation and meaning. But at what point, some may ask, does this participation become labor? Sure, you might’ve made an M. Night Shyamalan-caliber video where you got murdered by Grimace, helping increase McDonalds’ revenue by 14% (what analysts referred to as the “Grimace Bump,”) but that didn’t translate to any net consumer benefit.
With the labor movement building momentum, and as the lines between “fan work” and “real work” and brand and consumer continue to blur, there’s potential for a new brand-fan dynamic, one that puts more bargaining power and brand equity in consumers’ hands. No joke.
