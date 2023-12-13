From Taylor Swift to Girl Math, 5 ways women owned the economy in 2023

BY Sallie Krawcheck4 minute read

When “authentic” was crowned the 2023 word of the year by the Merriam-Webster dictionary, I let out a whoop. The moment felt too spot-on to celebrate with anything less than a rowdy response. This was also the year that authenticity helped women come out on top.

This is not the message we typically receive. Instead, to get ahead in life (in business, in finance, in the school dropoff line), women have been given the message, through criticism and consequences, that we can’t be “true to one’s own personality, spirit, or character.” That we cannot be authentic. That we have to tone it down, wait our turn, act grateful for what we’re given . . . in a society that pays us less, promotes us less, charges a pink tax, and throws its hands up as we perform more unpaid labor. The harsh reality is that none of this messaging has been true. Behaving inauthentically hasn’t benefited women. Instead, the constant shape-shifting we’ve been conditioned to perform crushes our confidence. So, when women are asked what salary we need to feel happy, we throw out a number that’s less than half of what men asked for.

Even when we’re at the top of our game—taking home six figures—90% of high-earning women say they’re not confident in making decisions about money. And when women make “money moves” for their future, 71% of us hold our assets in cash versus men, who invest. As a result, we retire with two-thirds as much money as men do (but we live six to eight years longer). The cherry on top? In the end, we blame ourselves for being “bad with money.” But this year, something was different. Women were different.

We showed up as our genuine selves with all our power and vulnerability, with all our smarts and guts, with all our quirks and joy. As a collective, we couldn’t be tamed. And, when it came to money and power, we achieved a hell of a lot together. Here are a few of the ways. The by-women-for-women economy Points if your name is Beyoncé, Taylor, or Barbie. Extra points if you showed up and caused the economic earthquake by spending money on something so uniquely fun and feminist—and arguably kept our country out of a recession and gave us hope for the future. (You’re welcome, country.)

The ambition of women in the workplace Women IPO-ed. Women’s sports is the moment. Women led major news outlets. Women CEOs (finally) outnumbered those named John. We perform better with a bestie by our side and go further when we play together. These achievements underscore an irrefutable point: When women behave authentically, women can thrive—and the world thrives. Looking at the year ahead, when “authentic” will be replaced by another word, it’s on us all to remember that authenticity isn’t a trend; that 2023 wasn’t a blip for women, money, and power—we can make it the new normal. Authenticity can and should be wielded by women, for women; and thus for the greater good.

I see this every day, as the founder and CEO of Ellevest, an investing and wealth management company that helps women build wealth and hit their money goals. In a recent survey of our community, 86% of women say it’s important to make investments that positively impact women or women-owned / -led companies. 33% ranked it as very important. This aligns with broader data that shows women invest 90% of their wealth back into their communities, and give a greater percentage of their wealth to non-profits compared to men. ​​ Furthermore, 94% of women say they’d prefer to work with a woman financial planner, and 86% of women say that working with a woman financial planner would make them feel more comfortable about their money decisions. Perhaps most tellingly—and damningly for the financial services industry —95% of women in our survey agree or strongly agree that the financial industry wasn’t built with women in mind. 0% disagree. That’s right: 0%.