BY Catherine Tabor

Unicorn startups capture the collective imagination of the investment world with their flashy promises and sky-high valuations. Week after week, it seems, another one emerges, vowing to disrupt entire industries and remake business as we know it. While it’s undeniable that some of these companies drive innovation in the marketplace, the reality is that many of these well-funded players don’t turn out to be that rare unicorn after all, ultimately flaming out and leaving investors disappointed and questioning the sustainability of the model. The goal for companies today needs to be building a real business, not a fantasy one. The focus should not be on unrealistic valuations but on producing solid shareholder returns, delivering on customer value, and creating stability for a prized employee base.

I think it’s time we give proper attention to the real value creators in the marketplace. Frankly, people have grown weary of the roller coaster and the investor la-la land, and want to return to the basics—that is, being able to count on partners and employers to do what they say they’re going to and retire the empty promises to the dustbin. We have entered a new era, one where the unicorn has given way to the thoroughbred.

It’s understandable why the obsession with unicorns took hold. The phenomenon has been like a dazzling meteor shower across the business landscape, where every startup was positioned as the next big thing. Once heralded as game-changers, such startups often struggled to translate valuations into real profits. Those billion-dollar dreams were too often not backed by a sustainable business model, and many found it difficult to pivot to profitability. The casualties piled up. The thoroughbred, on the other hand, emphasizes resilience, agility, and value-driven strategies. In response to the many shortcomings of unicorns, companies are no longer focused primarily on achieving massive valuations via startups or acquisitions. Instead, they are prioritizing adaptability, sustainability, and value creation. I should point out that there are myriad justifiable reasons for an exit. As a CEO who has exited a business in the past, I understand that investors all want an eventual liquidity event at the highest valuation possible. I also understand that the primary role of a CEO is creating shareholder value. I believe this can be best accomplished by building a real business. And as a CEO with many years of business experience, I have committed myself to the journey of building companies that prioritize principle, tenacity, and lasting value overall.

My personal story as a value creator began with the early recognition of opportunities in the market over unrealistic aims and empty promises. It’s not about being the loudest or flashiest, but about understanding the unique needs of clients and industries. Following that philosophy, I have grown multiple high-value businesses that prioritize integrity—delivering on the promise made to customers—and long-term success. Our entire company plays a pivotal role in navigating this shifting business landscape. We don’t see ourselves as merely vendors; rather, we are trusted partners of major clients, deeply involved in their strategic planning. The versatility of our platform allows us to pivot and adapt to any sector, making experimentation possible without massive investments of time and resources. We place the strongest emphasis on the basics, providing an infrastructure for testing and learning. Our understanding of a diverse range of brand strategies and goals enables us to recognize that businesses across various verticals share a common objective: driving revenue and fostering customer loyalty and engagement.

Authenticity remains our guiding star. That doesn’t mean we’re perfect. We are quick to acknowledge our shortcomings and always work tirelessly to make things right. Building trust and cultivating long-term relationships with our clients is not just a goal; it’s a core part of our business ethos. We are committed to delivering genuine value consistently and transparently. We remain grounded in these changing times by placing an unwavering emphasis on customer understanding. Our principled leadership ensures that our actions align with our promises. We may not be the loudest voice in the room, but we keep things honest and consistently deliver on our commitments. Businesses must recommit themselves to a standard of dependability, commitment, and trust in leadership. The emerging stable of thoroughbreds should work together to keep the focus on long-term successes for the entire business community, helping build companies that stand the test of time. It’s about building companies that are not merely here-today-gone-tomorrow darlings but long-distance winners, designed to adapt, sustain, and ultimately thrive.