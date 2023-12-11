How to define core values for your company in four steps

BY James Eberhard4 minute read

Every business starts with an idea. Many people think that idea has to be immediately groundbreaking or revolutionary for it to go anywhere, but that’s not really the case. I started Fluid Truck from the simple idea that we all own the same things, so we might as well share them. A small idea or observation like this can spiral into something big and impactful, as long as you invest enough effort into honing and developing it. One crucial piece of that development process for businesses is defining core values. A company’s core values influence practically everything it does. They act as guiding principles that drive the company toward its goals and inform decision-making, product development, company culture, business relationships, hiring, and more. Today, let’s journey through the key steps to defining core values that truly reflect the mission of your company.

1. INVOLVE THE WHOLE FOUNDING TEAM Although a company’s founder should play a major role in determining core values, working with the entire founding team allows you to draw in different perspectives until you arrive at a vision that unifies the entire business. Each arm of the business must operate according to the core values, so each member of the founding team should have a voice in defining those values. In my experience with my own company, those of us on the founding team put our heads together to figure out the most important qualities we wanted employees in our company to exemplify. What types of people would best support our mission and vision for the future? Ultimately, we arrived at five core values: drive, growth, innovation, integrity, and “own it.” By bringing in people who align with these values, we can continue to advance toward our goals of making energy-efficient commercial fleets more accessible.

As you develop your core values, think about qualities that uniquely express your company’s goals and the way you plan to achieve those goals. Be careful not to select values that are too similar to one another. Your core values should be multifaceted enough to offer employees, other businesses, and potential customers a quick insight into how the company operates. During the brainstorming phase, group together related values to avoid excessive similarities, and spend time discussing the choices among your founding team before reaching a final decision. 2. MAKE YOUR CORE VALUES SCALABLE AND ACCESSIBLE Throughout the discussion of your core values, you may find yourself focusing solely on what is important to your business now. However, you must remember to account for growth. You don’t want to end up fundamentally changing all your core values in a few years. More than likely, such a drastic change would cause confusion among employees, leading to disruptions that could ultimately impact growth.

To avoid this issue, establish core values that can scale with your company as it grows. When you consider each value, spend time thinking about how it may apply to your company in five or ten years. Ask yourself, “Is this a core value that we can continuously strive to embody in new ways? Will it push us to achieve our future goals as much as our current ones?” If you can confidently answer yes to these questions, you may have a contender for one of your core values. Founding teams should also make core values easy to understand. Prioritize uniqueness, but stay away from obscure terms that fail to clearly convey your mission. Simple yet distinctive core values can be implemented into daily tasks with ease, enabling employees to drive success on a day-to-day basis. 3. USE CORE VALUES TO SHAPE YOUR EMPLOYEE BASE

Speaking of employees, effective core values will help you create and maintain a solid employee base. Early on, founders can be very hands-on in hiring decisions, but as the company continues to expand, that level of involvement simply becomes impossible. However, with strong, definitive core values in place, your hiring team will be able to identify people who exemplify those values. By building a united, focused team around those values, you establish a sturdy foundation of people who will continue to create a company culture that attracts like-minded individuals and advances the company’s mission. 4. WEAVE CORE VALUES INTO YOUR BUSINESS’S FRAMEWORK

Once you have defined your unique set of core values, start incorporating them into routine business operations. Company-wide meetings are a great example. At my company, we work our core values into the beginning of every company-wide meeting to make sure they stay top-of-mind for our staff. Decisions, ideas, and discussions that arise throughout the meeting will then be informed by those core values. You can also bring core values into employee recognition programs. When accepting Employee of the Month nominations, ask nominators to cite a few examples of how the nominee carried out one or more of the core values. This approach encourages employees to think more deeply about company values and find new ways to infuse their performance with them. FINAL THOUGHTS