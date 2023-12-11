Series A startups: gain traction with the right foundations and marketing hires

BY Mack McKelvey4 minute read

In a previous article with Fast Company, I discussed why a product marketing manager (PMM) should be the first marketing hire for early-stage startups, and how this is game-changing in the pursuit of product market fit (PMF).

As founders raise Series A, they need to expand PMF by showing market traction through increasing bookings, monthly run rate (MRR), and a strong sales pipeline. They also need to report on cost metrics, such as customer acquisition cost (CAC). In my twenty-plus years of marketing and thirteen years in startup marketing, I can tell you that this stage, when companies are shifting gears into commercialization, is make or break for tech companies. Funding is getting tighter; therefore, runways are getting smaller. Ideally, as a founder, you’ve hired a strong PMM who intimately understands your various customer segments and has a strong sense of what acquisition channels are high-performing. They have also engrained testing and learning into the fabric of marketing.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It’s now time to set up marketing for the next phase of growth. BUILD CRITICAL FOUNDATIONS NOW Unfortunately, founders are often too conservative in their marketing budget projections when raising their Series A, and quickly become frustrated when they fail to see results.

Don’t estimate costs in a vacuum; lean on your PMM to provide estimated awarenessand acquisition program costs, initial martech stack needs, including customer relationship management software (CRM), marketing automation platform, website APIs, and projections for either in-house team members or external partners. Invest in a solid martech stack upfront. This allows your startup to collect all relevant data, build and scale a clean CRM, and plot clear customer journeys. Most importantly, it gives the entire organization a clear view into how marketing is influencing the sales pipeline. Not only will your organization have access to benchmark data for the life of the company, but you can also nurture your audiences and build stronger customer relationships along the way. Your Series B finance lead will thank you. There’s no magic formula for the correct percentage of spend allocation across the sales funnel, but PMMs need awareness programs to fill the funnel more aggressively at this stage, so they can test scaling demand generation and conversion programs.

CONTROL THE BURN At this stage, the PMM can still handle sales enablement and mid-funnel content development, but they’ll need help ramping up the testing of digital channels. If hiring an in-house marketer, invest in a senior digital marketer with demand generation chops. Although you may be tempted to hire a green marketer, that decision can be costly in the near- and long-term. Bring in someone with at least seven to ten years of relevant early-stage growth experience. This demand gen marketer should implement continuous testing in all digital channels to accelerate conversions. They’ll optimize paid and organic search and social, and continuously test email nurtures. They’ll know if emails convert faster than paid campaigns.

advertisement

Cautionary note; fight the urge to bring in junior sales development representatives (SDRs) if emails show traction. A strong PMM and digital marketing generalist should be able to manage lead and demand gen. Hold your marketing team accountable for building the pipeline to set up the future culture of how sales and marketing work together toward the company’s growth goals. Your team will likely need help with awareness programs to fill the top of the funnel, but it’s not yet the time to build out the marketing team much further. I’ve been in-house and have advised dozens of Series A companies on both programs and staffing. In this tight capital market, I strongly advise companies to outsource as much as possible to keep burn in check. Awareness is one of the areas that can be easily and efficiently outsourced at this stage. SALES IS BORN

It’s time. Founders now have a marketing team to support sales more efficiently throughout the funnel. Bring in that initial sales leader and ensure the third leg of the go-to-market (GTM) stool is in coordination with marketing and product from the earliest days. This sets up the GTM function as you move towards Series B. More than half of the hundred-plus startups I’ve worked with have made some extremely expensive mistakes by the Series A stage. Hiring sales too early without marketing infrastructure or a product beyond the minimally viable product (MVP) can be costly and highly inefficient. CLEAN REPORTING

As a founder, it’s important to ensure you’ve built the right foundations–-the industry you serve and your initial GTM and martech stack. This way, you’ll ensure clean future reporting that will become an integral part of the growth engine you are building. Your PMM, head of sales, and product now have access to clean data and reporting via the martech stack. Set up rigorous controls and policies for the CRM to ensure that as you grow, the GTM team is learning together. This way, silos aren’t created; in fact, transparent reporting, insights, and translation back to the business builds a true spirit of collaboration into your startup’s culture. CONCLUSION