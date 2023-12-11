BY Larysa Kautz4 minute read

Workplace stereotypes often place people with disabilities on either extreme of a very damaging spectrum—either they are considered incapable of performing their job responsibilities due to their disability, or their disability makes them seem like some kind of superhuman genius, able to analyze data and complete tasks at unmatched speeds. These beliefs are neither fair nor productive, and they can dramatically limit the accessibility of employment and financial security for people with disabilities. While society has many preconceived notions about people with disabilities and too often treats all people with disabilities as a monolith, the fact of the matter is that we are all unique individuals with unique strengths and limitations. The difference is that, in some cases, disability causes the limitation to be more pronounced. One factor that does consistently connect those with disabilities is a disproportionately high unemployment rate. According to the Department of Labor, people with disabilities are twice as likely to be unemployed and are significantly more likely to be underemployed, when compared with workers of similar backgrounds who do not have a disability.

The numbers don’t lie—this reflects a structural challenge in our culture and corporate America that is going to take more than good intent to solve. And we can’t afford to perpetuate it, nor should we, as responsible business leaders with platforms, power, and resources feel anything less than immediate urgency to take steps to correct and close the gaps. To better accommodate this overlooked sector of the workforce, we must make our organizations more inclusive, at every level and at every stage of the working experience. To facilitate this transition to a more accessible workplace, begin with these steps: PARTNER WITH ORGANIZATIONS THAT SPECIALIZE IN DISABILITY INCLUSION

Consider how your current pipeline to talent may exclude people with disabilities—and who you can connect with to bridge those gaps. Consider partnering with an organization that has experience and expertise in the disability employment space. There are many nonprofit agencies across the United States that partner with private companies, the federal government, and other key players to match workers with disabilities with open roles. These organizations can be crucial in recognizing blind spots, developing necessary resources, and assisting with the search and hiring process. When identifying an organization, make sure to conduct thorough research and vet the group accordingly—examine their policy stances, whether they “walk the walk” of employing people with disabilities, and how the messaging they use reflects their belief around the inherent dignity of people and work. Find an organization that has a proven track record of successfully connecting people with disabilities with meaningful careers and helping them be successful in those jobs for long periods of time. Seek out references and discuss your goals with the organization to ensure your priorities and values align. RESTRUCTURE YOUR INTERVIEW PROCESS

For many workers, even those without disabilities, the traditional hiring process is broken and outdated. But for people with disabilities, it can be highly prohibitive. The traditional hiring process relies on socialization skills, quick responses, and coolness under pressure. All of these barometers for hiring can present barriers for people with disabilities, particularly neurodivergent individuals. Instead of relying on interview and conversation-based hiring processes, consider using a skills-based or learning-based interview structure. Measure a candidate’s ability to successfully perform a job rather than their ability to make conversation or small talk. To make this shift, discuss the candidates’ skills and learning patterns with them, provide an untimed task to see how they solve problems, or send them a questionnaire to complete on their own. There are many ways to determine a candidate’s fitness for a position without intentionally creating a high-stress environment. INCORPORATE ACCESSIBILITY INTO EVERY LEVEL OF YOUR ORGANIZATION

Hiring people with disabilities is only one step in the journey. Organizations must also ensure that people with disabilities continuously feel supported in their roles over the long run and have the tools that maximize success. This may require some changes to your business model, such as considering new flexible work policies, redesigning your website to improve accessibility, or creating new opportunities for receiving feedback. Many of these changes will benefit all employees in your organization, including those without disabilities, those with disabilities who have not self-identified, and any future employees you may hire who disclose a disability. Moreover, many of these changes are not prohibitively expensive. Making your workplace more inclusive may also require taking a critical look at your company culture. Are staff retreats accessible? Do team-building exercises require certain physical abilities? Could typical social interactions leave certain groups out or could they be overwhelming to someone with a disability? Providing specific and intentional training to managers and team members can help shine a light on the aspects of your business that may put undue pressure or stress on employees with disabilities. These company-wide shifts are areas that partner organizations can help identify and provide recommendations for best accommodating workers with disabilities. Creating more accessible and inclusive workplaces requires a deliberate investment, but improving the diversity of your organization is beneficial to company outcomes and culture. Increasing representation in the workplace results in diversity of thought and decision-making, increased creativity, and empathy. Investment in accessibility not only creates opportunities within this historically underrepresented group but also gives businesses a chance to incorporate fresh perspectives, strengthen their workforce through innovative recruitment and training techniques, and stay competitive as other employers—governments and global companies—prioritize diversity of thought in their workforce strategies.