Why millennial women are embracing angel investing

Working her way up in tech, Nikitha Suryadevara saw many of her more senior colleagues investing their personal funds in new startups. “I would mention, ‘I saw that this company is doing XYZ’ or ‘That startup is doing this,’ and they’d say, ‘I invested in it,’ or ‘So-and-so asked me to write a check,’” says Suryadevara, a product manager who’s worked at Ritual, VMware, and Google. “I thought, That’s cool. I wish I could do that.”

But Suryadevara, who graduated from business school in 2018, had to wait. SEC rules require accredited investors to make at least $200,000 or have $1 million in assets. Once Suryadevara’s salary crossed the threshold, however, she started actively seeking deal flow. Since last year, she’s placed six bets, often relying on an informal collective of women executives called Modern Angels to find opportunities.

While Suryadevara hopes to make money, “it’s also a great way to see across a range of companies that you never usually get to see,” she says, noting that eventually she plans to found her own startup. “This is the easiest way to learn how a large cross-section of companies operate across functions, industries, and verticals.”

A decade or so ago, Suryadevara might have been unusual. For most of angel investing’s history, women have barely made a dent, due to a range of barriers that have kept them out. A report by the University of New Hampshire’s Center for Venture Research found that, in 2013, only 13% of active U.S. angels were women.