A Bitcoin spot ETF in your company treasury?

In mid-October 2023, an inaccurate Coin Telegraph tweet said the BlackRock Bitcoin spot ETF had already been approved. While it appears their social media team may have jumped the gun, the price of Bitcoin suddenly surged, then went down again when the tweet was found to be incorrect. Although it was a fake pump, the power of the price surge suggests a lot of crypto buyers and investors are really waiting for a spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC. If the price performance of the fake pump is a future indicator of how the spot ETF will perform, it seems like things look good for it. In fact, futures traders at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange have overtaken Binance for Bitcoin futures, indicating that U.S. interest for Bitcoin is rising. Normally institutional buyers, not retail investors, buy from the CME.

CORPORATE OWNERSHIP OF DIGITAL ASSETS The real implication of a Bitcoin spot ETF is this: At present, people can buy crypto from specialized crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Binance, decentralized exchanges (DEX), and even sites like PayPal and others. However, people who are registered financial professionals cannot buy it and recommend it to their clients (including corporate buyers) in exchange for a commission, but once it becomes an SEC-approved ETF, they can. Related to this, the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board approved the use of mark-to-market or fair value accounting for digital assets like Bitcoin in balance sheets. This is huge because previously if a digital asset market value reflected a loss, that loss had to be reflected in the current balance sheet.

However, the inverse was not true. If the digital asset price rose during a particular term, that asset market value appreciation could not be reflected. This was a big disincentive for corporate ownership of digital assets until this new FASB rule was passed. BECOMING AN SEC-APPROVED ETF While adventurous executives like Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy Inc. and Elon Musk have put Bitcoin directly into their balance sheets, mainstream corporate America is unlikely to follow in their footsteps until an SEC-approved Bitcoin spot ETF is released to assuage their regulatory and legal issues.

But institutions are looking for alternatives, as “risk-free” investments suddenly do not seem to be that stable. Consider that bonds these days are subject to duration risk, especially longer-term bonds. Duration risk is when the older, lower-yielding bonds you are holding get superseded by newer longer-term bonds with a higher yield, thus making your pre-maturity bonds worth less in the market. We have seen this play out in the Silicon Valley Bank saga, where the bank was forced to liquidate its pre-maturity long-term U.S. bonds to pay their depositors who wanted to withdraw their money. There’s also credit risk, where the debtor cannot pay the principal as well as interest. Stocks on the other hand, even the high-flying tech stocks, may eventually see a cut in their Price to Earnings (P/E) valuations because of expected recessionary pressures, with lower revenues expected. This is compounded by low personal and family savings rates, higher mortgage, car loan, and credit card payments, and student loan debt. The money that used to be available for discretionary purchases like iPhones and vacations in the Bahamas is fast disappearing.

However, as of Q4 of 2023, Bitcoin seems to be trending upward, driven by the expectation of an SEC spot ETF approval—possible hope in the face of despair in other investment classes. WHAT APPROVAL MEANS FOR CORPORATIONS Once a spot Bitcoin ETF is approved, the sales forces of BlackRock, VanEck, ARK Invest, Fidelity, and others will go to their retail and institutional clients to push this. Also, eventually, you can buy these SEC-approved ETFs through regular stock brokerage accounts like Charles Schwab and Fidelity. While the popular crypto exchanges have had massive growth over the past few years, mainstream investors have not yet really signed on, except for sites like Coinbase and Robinhood.

But mainstream investors and corporate treasuries already have their regular stock accounts, and once the spot ETFs are approved, they can buy Bitcoin from those accounts. Corporate treasuries, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, non-crypto hedge funds, pension funds, and other types of institutional funds, will now be able to buy Bitcoin indirectly through these ETFs. The holders of these ETFs will not hold the Bitcoin directly. It will be the ETF issuer that will have to own the Bitcoin on behalf of their holders using the custody services of companies like Binance. The ETFs are regulated by the SEC, which gives a good housekeeping seal for many hesitant buyers who are turned off by the negative news that always seems to come from this sector. According to Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, Bitcoin is attracting a lot of real interest from their clients. The other spot ETF applicants state the same thing. These applicants will not waste their time pushing this new investment instrument if they perceive that there is no real demand for it—not just from retail, but from their institutional clients as well.