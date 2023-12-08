Infant mattresses sold on Amazon are being recalled due to suffocation risks and safety violations

If you bought an infant mattress from Amazon this year, you’ll want to pay attention to a recall notice posted recently by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has posted

The recall involves around 11,000 Moonseasleep pack-and-play mattresses made by Moonsea and sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The CPSC says the mattresses “violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses.” Those violations include the thickness test and missing warning labels. As a result of these violations, the CPSC says the mattresses pose a suffocation hazard to infants.

These are the details of the voluntarily recalled mattresses, according to Moonsea’s product recall page:

Product: the Moonseasleep pack-and-play mattress

the Moonseasleep pack-and-play mattress ASIN number: B08PBLFT2H

B08PBLFT2H Where sold: Amazon.com

Amazon.com Period the product was on sale: from January 2023 to August 2023

from January 2023 to August 2023 Cost of product: about $40

about $40 Details of the product: mattresses are 37.5 inches long and 26 inches wide. They are white and fold up in a trifold pattern. The top of the recalled mattresses have “a repeating diamond pattern.” The mattresses came in a black canvas bag with “MOONSEA” printed on it.

mattresses are 37.5 inches long and 26 inches wide. They are white and fold up in a trifold pattern. The top of the recalled mattresses have “a repeating diamond pattern.” The mattresses came in a black canvas bag with “MOONSEA” printed on it. Identifying tag: the CSPC says that there is a small tag on the recalled mattresses with a date code formatted DD.MM.YYYY. The date codes for mattresses involved in this recall are from 15/08/2022 to 23/08/2023.

Images of the recalled crib mattresses can be found on the CSPC’s recall page as well as Monnsea’s recall page. The CSPC says Amazon and Moonseasleep are contacting all purchasers directly.