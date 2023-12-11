Blazing a trail in generative AI

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

As generative AI continues its rapid ascent, the question for corporate leaders is how to integrate it in ways that benefit the company, its employees, and its consumers. For Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer, the opportunities are nearly endless. “My goal is for Verizon to become the world’s best generative AI-applied company,” Sampath says. “I’m using those words carefully. I’m sure we’ll create some models along the way, but our job is not to create AI technologies. Instead, we are the perfect company in which to apply generative AI.”

Sampath’s excitement about the potential applications of generative AI isn’t simply focused on how it might streamline operations, reduce overhead, or impact the company’s bottom line. Instead, he believes it will foster a more humancentric approach, making life easier for customers and empowering employees to take on tasks that only they are capable of. Here, Sampath discusses the evolution of AI and how it will shape the future of business at Verizon Consumer and beyond. Where are we on the adoption curve for generative AI?

Right now, we’re in a place where generative AI capabilities far exceed adoption. I’ve spent my whole life around technology disruptions, and I’ve never seen a bigger gap between capabilities and adoption. That said, I don’t think company leaders should get very nervous if they haven’t fully adopted generative AI tools. It’s like climbing a mountain: The first few people who climb the mountain make the trail for others. In the same way, early adopters of generative AI will win some advantages, but they may have to work harder than those who follow in their footsteps. How is generative AI improving the employee experience and creating new opportunities for workers?

If you’re a network engineer or a service representative, you’re constantly looking at screens and searching for solutions. The opportunity for generative AI is to reduce that cognitive load so teams can spend more time listening to customers, solving their problems, and winning sales. It’s a major shift. We’ve always hired people based on their ability to solve technical problems. I think AI will give us the ability to hire relationship managers who can empathize with customers, while AI does a lot of the problem-solving and data-driven work.

Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer, says “entirely new job families” will be created around the application of AI. AI is also creating new jobs and will continue to do so going forward. For example, “AI prompt engineer” is a new job that’s focused on designing AI models. It’s a brand-new role, and it’s going to be massive, because any data set you take will have to be adjusted depending on the type of model you want to create. Rest assured there will be entirely new job families created around the application of AI. What would you say to people who are worried that AI poses a threat to their job?

First, adopting AI will take time. As with any technology, there will be a learning curve to AI adoption, and it’s going to take years to integrate new tools into most workplaces. Second, at least for the next five or 10 years, AI is largely going to make jobs more efficient and deliver better outcomes, rather than replacing workers. Take a copywriter. You can use a generative AI tool to write the draft of a text that the copywriter then can fine-tune for 20 different markets. The job won’t go away, but it will change—and this will be the case for almost every category of job. It’s similar to when Excel came along, and people thought accountants might be out of work. Instead, it made their work more efficient and allowed humans to work smarter and more strategically for the client, while the technology helped do the data analysis work. What will the rise of generative AI mean for customers?

At the top of the list is guided selling. Consider someone who enters the Verizon ecosystem, whether in person or online, and they want a phone, a plan, and some services on top of that—and they want it all installed on a certain day. This process can take time and involves multiple decision points for the customer. AI tools can create guided flows for them in a very personalized way by understanding who they are and what might work best for them on an individual basis. So, instead of being served multiple options, they may have two to start, based on their specific circumstances and what they have told us in the past. So guided selling and personalization are going to be very important customer-facing uses for AI. The same goes for troubleshooting, where if you have a problem, AI will be able to help you solve it—or perhaps even prevent it from happening altogether. These kinds of abilities are fundamentally going to change the customer experience as we know it.

advertisement