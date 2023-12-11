Apple is losing its VP of product design on iPhone and Apple Watch

“Apple is no longer a design-led company,” an insider told me months ago , and Apple’s challenges after the significant departures of designers Jony Ive and then Evans Hankey are not stopping: Apple VP of product design Tang Tan—who oversees some of Apple’s most crucial hardware—is reportedly leaving the company in February.

The news comes courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who reports that Tan is leaving Apple next year. Tan, a mechanical engineer by trade, was responsible for the hardware design of both the iPhone and the Apple Watch, and also oversaw Apple’s acoustics team behind such products as AirPods. His role will be filled by several deputies within the organization. While he was a few tiers on the org chart below design leadership like Ive and Hankey, he was a significant figure behind the development of Apple’s marquee products. The iPhone alone accounts for roughly half of Apple’s revenue.

Bloomberg points out that Tan is one of several other departures working on Apple hardware over the last year. While the company is still producing the most thoroughly executed products in the industry, Apple’s multi-decade dominance has been predicated largely on tenured talent—and a significant amount of talent has been departing Apple for years now. It’s hard to imagine that Apple leadership’s increasingly fraught relationship with design doesn’t have something to do with it.

We have reached out to Apple for confirmation of the news and will update the story if we receive it.