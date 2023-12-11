Fast company logo
Apple itself has been powered by clean energy for the past five years. But it’s also committed to greening its entire supply chain.

Apple got more than 300 suppliers in 28 countries to commit to clean energy. Here’s how it pulled it off

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

Apple’s own offices, stores, and data centers have been powered by clean energy for the past five years. But the largest part of the company’s carbon footprint—by far—comes from its supply chain, so Apple has also been racing to help its suppliers make the same transition. Most brands face the same challenge. So far, more than 300 of Apple’s suppliers have contractually committed to transition to clean energy for Apple products. We talked to the tech giant about what it’s learned and how other companies can follow its lead.

1. Spell out your expectations.

By the end of the decade, Apple plans to transition its entire manufacturing supply chain to renewable energy. When it meets with suppliers, that’s the first thing it explains. “The first part that is so important is simply articulating the goal,” says Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of environment and supply chain. “This is what we’re doing, this is the intention, and this is the expectation. We’ve already moved to renewable energy, and we have learned a lot in that process. We now expect them to move to renewable energy, and we are here to help.” Most suppliers are eager to work on the challenge, she says, but they don’t necessarily know where to begin.

2. Start with clean energy 101.

