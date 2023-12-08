Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement
Today’s top business headlines: Elon Musk’s AI venture, Shein IPO, and Meta’s Purple Llama announcement

[Images: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images, rawpixel.com (alpaca, clothes)]

BY Rebecca Barker

Meta: Facebook and Instagram’s parent company announced Purple Llama, a project that prioritizes safety tools and best practices amidst the AI renaissance and the risks coupled with it. Read: Announcing Purple Llama: Towards open trust and safety in the new world of generative AI

Grok: The ever-controversial billionaire Elon Musk released his “anti-woke” alternative to ChatGPT, Grok, to X Premium Plus users. Read: Elon Musk’s selling point for ChatGPT competitor Grok may be its fatal flaw, experts say

Shein: The fast fashion company, which currently has a private market valuation of $66 billion, confidentially filed for an IPO last week. Despite allegations of inhumane conditions for its factory workers, Shein’s low cost offerings continue to thrive among its Gen Z customer base. Read: Shein IPO: What it could mean for the fashion industry

Atticus: New data finds that employees with disabilities are earning 42% less than those in comparable positions who don’t have disabilities—an issue that may affect more and more people. Read: Workers with disabilities are growing in numbers, but they face a staggering pay gap

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rebecca Barker is an Editorial Fellow at Fast Company, covering topics ranging from design to healthcare to breaking news. You can connect with Rebecca on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics