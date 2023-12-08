Today’s top business headlines: Elon Musk’s AI venture, Shein IPO, and Meta’s Purple Llama announcement

Meta: Facebook and Instagram’s parent company announced Purple Llama, a project that prioritizes safety tools and best practices amidst the AI renaissance and the risks coupled with it. Read: Announcing Purple Llama: Towards open trust and safety in the new world of generative AI

Grok: The ever-controversial billionaire Elon Musk released his “anti-woke” alternative to ChatGPT, Grok, to X Premium Plus users. Read: Elon Musk’s selling point for ChatGPT competitor Grok may be its fatal flaw, experts say

Shein: The fast fashion company, which currently has a private market valuation of $66 billion, confidentially filed for an IPO last week. Despite allegations of inhumane conditions for its factory workers, Shein’s low cost offerings continue to thrive among its Gen Z customer base. Read: Shein IPO: What it could mean for the fashion industry

Atticus: New data finds that employees with disabilities are earning 42% less than those in comparable positions who don’t have disabilities—an issue that may affect more and more people. Read: Workers with disabilities are growing in numbers, but they face a staggering pay gap