The Elon Musk report card: How his companies from Tesla to X performed in 2023

No matter where you turned this year, it seemed Elon Musk was there. The world’s richest man and CEO of multiple companies always seemed to be in the spotlight, even when it wasn’t especially flattering.

With a personality as large as Musk’s, it’s easy to focus on the individual. But as the year comes to a close, how have his companies performed? It’s a bit of a mixed bag—though some of his most ardent supporters and biggest detractors might argue otherwise. Here’s a look at how Musk’s companies have done financially in 2023.

Twitter/X

None of Musk’s businesses bring about divided opinions quite like Twitter/X. The rapid change in policies, name changes, Musk’s comments about charging users, threats of lawsuits, actual lawsuits, and more have been exhausting. Musk’s own comments and retweets have been particularly polarizing, with his fans rallying behind him and opponents fuming. Many major advertisers have abandoned the platform, though that’s happened before and they came back.

The real indicator of how Twitter/X is doing came in October, when the company issued paperwork for stock grants for employees. The company, it said, was worth about $19 billion, roughly 55% less than the $44 billion Musk paid for it a year prior.