10 hottest and 10 coldest housing markets right now

Heading into 2023, numerous forecast models predicted that deteriorated housing affordability would translate into a modest U.S. home price correction. On a national scale, a lack of resale supply has stopped a correction from materializing. However, digging into pricing data reveals that certain markets in Texas and Louisiana have experienced modest corrections this year.

Could we see more of this in 2024?

To gain insights into which regional housing markets might still be vulnerable to pricing weakness in 2024, ResiClub examined Realtor.com’s latest “Hotness Score.”