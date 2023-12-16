Ozempic is killing fashion’s body inclusivity movement

In 2020, Ashley Graham became Vogue‘s first plus-size cover model, and a few months later, the pop star and body positivity advocate Lizzo graced the cover. Hollywood green-lit movies that directly addressed body inclusivity, including Dumplin‘, Shrill, and Survival of the Thickest. In 2021, Old Navy announced with great fanfare that it would overhaul its design process and store layout to ensure each style was available from size 0 to 28.

But when 2023 rolled around, the excitement around body positivity evaporated. At Fashion Week in February, larger models were noticeably absent from the runways—a sharp pivot from prior years when designers deliberately included more diverse sizes. Old Navy and Ann Taylor Loft scaled back on their plus-size ranges. And Vogue has not featured a large body on its cover in three years.

What killed the size inclusivity movement in fashion? The answer is complicated, say industry experts and body inclusivity advocates. But it’s impossible to ignore the role of a new class of weight-loss drugs, like Ozempic and Wegovy, which have skyrocketed in popularity over the past three years. There are now nine million Americans taking these medications, and other pharmaceutical companies are rushing to create their own versions of these drugs. These drugs are doing more than tackling obesity. They’re transforming fatness from a fact of life into a health problem to be addressed by the healthcare system. And, based on my reporting, it is possible that they’re also influencing business decisions in the fashion industry.