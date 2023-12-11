Apple’s next CEO: A look at Tim Cook’s possible successors

In a recent interview with Dua Lipa on her podcast, At Your Service, Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed something that he and Apple almost never address: the succession plan they have in place regarding the company’s leadership.

The mere thought of Tim Cook’s inevitable retirement is enough to send shivers down the spines of many of those on Wall Street. Cook is adored by both institutional and retail investors because he has seemingly achieved the impossible: sending Apple to heights even Steve Jobs probably never dared dream. Under Cook, Apple has reached a nearly $3 trillion valuation, making it the most valuable company in the world, by a long shot.

A CEO shakeup is one of the most nerve-wracking events any company can go through. It brings uncertainty, which sprouts anxiety, which makes workers and shareholders nervous—and that’s just for regular companies. Apple is clearly no regular company. It has billions of users around the globe. A CEO change can introduce a difference in product vision or philosophy, and thus has the potential to send once-loyal customers to other brands, should changes be too severe.

The good news: Cook, who has been with Apple for 25 years—more than 12 as CEO—revealed that he plans to remain at the company “for a while.” Of course, “for a while” is subjective. It could mean two more years, or five. But, acknowledging life’s uncertainties, Cook said that he could “step off the wrong curb tomorrow” and revealed that if anything were to happen to him, Apple already has “very detailed succession plans” in place.