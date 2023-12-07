P(doom) is AI’s latest apocalypse metric. Here’s how to calculate your score

The term that began as a half-serious inside joke on tech message boards to describe the odds that AI destroys humankind, has broken into the mainstream. The buzzword is p(doom), and it provides both AI experts and average know-nothings a common scale to describe where they stand on the question of whether AI is going to kill us. It’s “the morbid new statistic that is sweeping Silicon Valley,” the New York Times writes.

P(doom) officially stands for “probability of doom,” and as its name suggests, it refers to the odds that artificial intelligence will cause a doomsday scenario. According to tech columnist Kevin Roose:

It’s become a common icebreaker among techies in San Francisco—and an inescapable part of AI culture. I’ve been to two tech events this year where a stranger has asked for my p(doom) as casually as if they were asking for directions to the bathroom. “It comes up in almost every dinner conversation,” Aaron Levie, the chief executive of the cloud data platform Box, told me.

The scale runs from zero to 100, and the higher you score yourself, the more you’re convinced that AI is not only willing to eliminate humankind, if necessary, but in fact, is going to succeed at carrying out that task.