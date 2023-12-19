To build trust, AI needs clear, transparent labeling

BY KATHRYN MURPHY and TWILIO6 minute read

Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform the way we work, live, and interact with the world around us. In business, AI has already started to remake the way companies interact with customers, delivering greater personalization at scale and freeing up employees to focus on more personal, truly human interactions.

But AI depends on vast amounts of data to deliver those experiences, and companies need to ensure that they’re collecting this data in a way that builds trust, rather than suspicion. Failing to build transparency into AI can cause short- and long-term damage to your company’s reputation. For example, social networks have run into trouble when using AI-powered algorithms to rank news feeds and promote content, without disclosing the nature of those algorithms. In many cases, those algorithms promoted divisive or outrage-provoking content, contributing to a perception that these networks were stoking the fires of political division in the U.S. and elsewhere.

But it’s not just social networks. Companies in other fields have also faced backlash for using AI without disclosing enough details about how it works or what customer data might be incorporated into the AI’s training model. In many cases, if these companies had been clearer from the start, they could have avoided breaking their customers’ trust and potential reputational damage.

TRUST IS FOUNDATIONAL The true value of AI is unlocked when companies can safely, ethically, and compliantly harness all the customer data they have—especially their own proprietary data—in order to drive better customer engagement. Leveraging unique data that only your company has is the key to unlocking truly game-changing experiences. Without it, AI tends to generate generic, bland results. Unfortunately, too many approaches to AI, while well-meaning, have not built trust through clear, transparent disclosure of how that proprietary data is being used. As a result, consumer trust in this transformational technology is much lower than it could be. For example, only 51% of consumers trust brands to keep their personal data secure, according to Twilio’s State of Personalization 2023 report. And according to a recent KPMG study, three out of five people worldwide are wary about AI technologies. When people do trust them, they’re more willing to rely on an AI’s output than they are to entrust their information to the AI.

This is a serious challenge for companies using AI because, as the Kearney Consumer Institute has pointed out, consumers value honesty and consistency in brands above everything else. AI puts that at risk, so it’s essential for companies to deploy AI in a way that maintains or increases consumer trust, rather than the reverse. A FRAMEWORK FOR BUILDING TRUST Building trust doesn’t happen overnight, and it’s reasonable to expect that there will be a learning curve for all companies. Just as with the data free-for-all we saw at the dawn of the digital age a couple of decades ago, there was an initial wave of experimentation that then led to a more measured approach, as consumers started to recognize the value of their personal information and the importance of data privacy. This shift, which is now underway, is happening in conjunction with the dawn of generative AI and a whole range of new AI applications. What that means is we’re going to see a new generation of experiments about how to strike the right balance between privacy and data use in AI. Experimenting during a major platform shift like what we’re experiencing with AI can feel uncertain, so we’d like to propose a framework for how companies can organize their approach to AI in a positive, trust-building way. This is how Twilio is approaching it, and we think it may be useful to other companies –– although we acknowledge this is not the only way.

In Twilio’s approach to trustworthy AI, we have found it’s useful to emphasize transparency, responsibility, and accountability. Transparency: When deploying AI, it builds more trust when you can be fully transparent about which AI vendors you’re using, what types of models you’re working with, and how customer data is being used by those models. For example, Twilio is actively labeling our products with AI Nutrition Facts (more on those in a minute) so people can see at a glance what “ingredients” our AI technology has. Responsibility: To build and maintain trust, it’s helpful to select AI vendors and work with your customers to make sure they are responsible—and are using AI technologies in a way that respects privacy, keeps data secure, minimizes the risk of bias, and avoids other kinds of harm. For example, at Twilio, we perform a detailed privacy and security assessment prior to working with any AI vendor, and our contracts with these vendors require them to commit to not using our customer data to train their models.

Accountability: It’s one thing to create clear guidelines, and another thing to make sure that your entire organization is following those guidelines. To build trust, you need to do both. This means building ongoing monitoring and assessment into your AI programs to ensure they are staying within the guardrails you’ve set for them. For example, we do regular auditing, logging, and other kinds of monitoring of our AI technologies. We do other checks as well, including using humans to monitor for toxicity and other unintended harms. Accountability also extends to working with your customers, who determine the kinds of data they feed into AI models. Creating “human-in-the-loop” capabilities enables your customers to do the final check to make sure the results are accurate and compliant with the guidelines you’ve set. A CALL FOR AI LABELING Ensuring transparency and accountability around the use of AI is increasingly important as the technology continues to proliferate — and it’s reasonable to expect that AI will soon be involved in nearly every aspect of business, including communication, marketing, sales, content creation, and support. So it’s not enough simply to disclose that you’re using AI. Companies need to be clear about how they’re using AI and what data goes into it. We’re calling on other companies to join us in proactively disclosing exactly how their customer data is being used to deploy AI products. Just as nutrition labels give consumers clear, complete, and easily understandable information about what’s in their food, we believe companies need to disclose what data goes into their AI models (and how it’s being used), in a clear, complete, and easily understandable way.

The way we’ve chosen to do that is by creating AI Nutrition Facts Labels, modeled on the labels found on your cereal box. Nutrition labels have transformed the way the world thinks about food, and have made accurate, useful nutrition information accessible to all. They are also a great example of clear, effective information design, so we are paying tribute to that design in our AI Nutrition Facts Labels. These labels include a clear description of the product feature that’s using AI, what type of AI model it uses, whether the base model is being trained with customer data, whether customer data is being shared with the model vendor, whether that data is anonymized, and so on. We’re already using these labels on our own products. But we’re throwing the doors open to any developer or company that wants to use our AI Nutrition Label Generator to create their own labels. We encourage any builder that wants to grow transparency around its AI usage to embrace labeling, so customers of all products can see clearly how their data is being used.

IT’S TIME FOR GREATER TRANSPARENCY Without transparency, responsibility, and accountability, companies using AI will start to erode any customer trust that they have built up. Companies that squander trust will see customer loyalty collapse, growth stall, and revenues decline. The stakes are even higher for society: irresponsible use of AI in different domains could damage confidence in the news media, in government institutions, and even in the sound functioning of democracy. But with a framework for the responsible, transparent use of consumer data in AI models, companies can lay the groundwork for a new era of customer engagement. Powerful AI models can increase efficiency, drive more effective personalization, and help companies connect even more effectively with their customers. It all starts with transparency. Will your company start disclosing and labeling its AI usage, too?