The FDA just approved the first CRISPR gene-editing drug in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a pair of gene therapies for the painful and potentially fatal blood disorder, sickle cell disease (SCD)–including the first-ever CRISPR gene-editing treatment. The gene-editing treatment from Vertex Pharmaceuticals and partner CRISPR Therapeutics is called Exa-cel and marketed as Casgevy. Regulators also gave the green light to Bluebird Bio’s lovo-cel (marketed as Lyfgenia), which uses a different type of technology to replace the damaged gene that causes sickle cells to form. Both treatments are now approved for patients 12 years and older, and an estimated 100,000 people in the U.S., mostly Black Americans, have the inherited blood disorder SCD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It originates in the bone marrow due to a genetic kink that inhibits the production of healthy hemoglobin and is associated with devastating, lifelong, and potentially fatal health consequences, including stroke, increased risk of infections, painful episodes classified as “vaso-occlusive crises” that require emergency medical attention, liver problems, heart problems, and eye problems, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). There are an estimated 100,000 people in the U.S., 15,000 in the U.K., and 20 million worldwide living with SCD, with most being people of color; additionally, one in 365 Black or African American babies in the U.S. are born with the disease every year. It is most common in African, Asian, South American, and Indo-Caribbean nations, and the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 5% of the global population suffers from hemoglobin disorders such as SCD, including 300,000 children born each year with such afflictions. Current treatment for sickle cell disease is by and large based on managing the condition, especially when painful crises occur, and patients must have routine follow-up care, stay up to date on vaccinations due to increased infection risk, be administered IV fluids, have regular blood transfusions, and take a variety of prescription and over-the-counter medicines to help dull its symptoms.

