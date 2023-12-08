Workers with disabilities are growing in numbers, but they face a staggering pay gap

The average American worker saw their wages increase more than 5% over the past year, but for the millions of workers with disabilities in the United States, a surprisingly large pay gap remains.

Recent data from Atticus—a company that helps connect people in crisis with various forms of government aid and insurance—finds that U.S. workers with disabilities earned an average of 42% less than their counterparts without disabilities, and they are also 10% less likely to have received a pay raise over the past year. The figures, sourced from Census Bureau data and a survey of 1,000 workers (500 with disabilities, and 500 without), represent the largest pay gap in the past decade, with the average worker with a disability earning roughly $13,000 less than a worker without a disability.

The pay gap issue becomes more pertinent when imposed against the fact that more and more people with disabilities are working and that many workers may become disabled in the coming years. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that a growing number of people with disabilities are employed—21.3% as of 2022, up from 19.1% the year prior—and that half of workers with a disability are over the age of 65. Thirty-two percent of seniors between the ages of 65 and 69 had a job as of early 2023, up from 25% or so in 2000, meaning seniors are now more likely to be working than the typical American teenager.

Not only that, but it’s possible that more workers of all ages could self-identify as having a disability. That’s because more workers are becoming aware of how broad the definition can be, according to Craig E. Leen, a partner at K&L Gates in Washington, D.C., and former Director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).