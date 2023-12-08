The NBA is dunking on all the haters of its In-Season Tournament

BY Rob Walker4 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

From the jump, the NBA’s scheme to run something called an “In-Season Tournament”—resulting in one team winning the newly invented NBA Cup—raised an obvious question. Is this a legit strategy for conjuring some fresh hoops interest at a time of the year dominated by visions of NFL championship-clinching games, or just a blatant marketing gimmick? The answer appears to be both. Launched and promoted with shameless hype last month, the IST initially met with mixed reviews and head-scratching. But ultimately, this non-season-finale concept has caught on—inspiring passionate play, generating buzz among players, fans, and the sports commentariat alike, and boosting ratings. The final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers is this weekend in Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena and looks likely to get a lot more attention than a December NBA game has in ages. Part of the credit must go to the marketing hype itself. The league had to both introduce and explain the tournament’s structure and rules in a way that convinced fans there was something at stake and “create a new tentpole for the season,” as Evan Wasch, NBA’s executive VP of basketball strategy and analytics told Fast Company back in October: “Something that could grow over time to become that true second championship.” The rollout involved a glossy caper-vibe ad, dubbed “The Heist,” featuring Michael Imperioli and a slew of NBA star cameos. The league also rolled out eye-catching, full-color, new floor designs exclusively for tournament contests. (“Fans tuning in will absolutely know that they’re tuning into an In-Season Tournament game,” NBA chief marketing officer Tammy Henault told Fast Company.)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said the undertaking was inspired by tournaments that run concurrent to league soccer play in Europe and elsewhere—and the general prevalence of multiple trophy moments in sports from golf to auto racing. In a format familiar to anyone who has watched the World Cup, the league’s 30 teams are divided into 6 groups, with members of each group playing the others in round-robin style. Those with the best records moved on to single-elimination rounds, culminating in a one-game, winner-take-all final. It’s a structure that makes every game count. And because point differential served as the tie-breaker to advance from group play, even some of the first round’s lopsided matchups remained heated to the end. That was the first sign that players, at least, were into it, and even some blowouts were surprisingly exciting. (Winners of the NBA Cup receive $500,000 each—but as many have noted, that number alone may not be a huge motivator for stars with contracts in the tens of millions of dollars.) And even if some of the early buzz was skeptical—“If fans see this as just an overproduced weekly series of regular-season games,” one Ringer writer grumped, “it’s because that’s exactly what the in-season tournament is”—it was still buzz. And that’s something the NBA rarely radiates this early in the season. Even the floor designs were hotly debated. More to the point, the general sense that basketball was worth some attention in the first quarter of the 82-game grind that leads to the playoffs seems to be translating to TV ratings and fan engagement generally. According to the NBA, group-play games broadcast on ESPN and TNT averaged 1.5 million viewers, up 26% over comparable dates last year; local TV audiences were up 20%, and in-person attendance and digital media engagement set November records. The league must welcome those numbers, particularly given that it’s currently negotiating broadcast rights with media partners to take effect after next season. Building on the success of the “play in” format, introduced in 2021 to expanded the field of potential post-season qualifiers, the tournament could help the regular season feel like one long throat-clearing before the playoffs start teams and fans get serious.

“The in-season tournament concept has been a huge success in just about every respect,” that same previously skeptical Ringer contributor wrote more recently, pointing to a breakout performance by rising Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton in his first nationally televised game: a nail-biter win over the Celtics, thanks to the tournament. “The heightened sense of competition, the point scheming, the pageantry—it works.” The tournament “seemed like a gimmick,” agreed a CBS Sports correspondent. “But it’s been the total opposite. The players and teams bought in from the start, and perhaps as a result, the fans followed.” But before we get carried away . . . all this is relative. Even the best tournament ratings so far haven’t come close to routine November NFL numbers (easily 10 million or more viewers in prime time). Some skepticism lingers. Those intensely played blowouts drew criticism from some; others insist that, despite the hype, most sports fans are only dimly aware of the tournament. Still, part of the fun of the tournament has been its experimental, vaguely chaotic vibe. It’s a genuine novelty, and it’s entertaining to follow along, figure it out, and try to guess whether it’s going to work and what happens next. (What will the NBA Cup victory celebration look like, The Wall Street Journal wondered aloud the other day. Will there be a parade? No one seems sure.)