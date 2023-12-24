Fast company logo
Want to avoid career crises in the new year? Check out the 10 most-popular Work Life articles of 2023—from recognizing red flags that you should quit to sabotaging your career by constantly apologizing.

Did you have a career crisis this year? These are the most-read Work Life articles of 2023

[Illustration: FC]

BY Kathleen Davis2 minute read

We’ve made it past the darkest day of the year, and as we all—hopefully!—take a pause during this last week of 2023, it’s a good time to look back and assess the year’s work. Fast Company’s most-read Work Life stories from 2023 give a glimpse into our collective struggles when it comes to what we prioritize in our working lives. 

From recognizing red flags that you should quit to sabotaging your career by constantly apologizing to training your brain to focus, here are the top 10 most-popular Work Life stories of 2023:

1. 3 work red flags that mean it’s time to quit by Christina Gnozzo

Deciding to quit your job is a huge decision. It can be tricky to know if you’re making the right choice, so it’s no wonder that this article pointing out the three red flags that mean it’s time to quit was so popular.

2. A fail-proof trick to get your brain into the flow every morning, according to psychologists by Amantha Imber

When you’re finishing work for the day, resist the temptation to reach a natural conclusion. Then, watch what happens.

3. New research reveals the 30 critiques holding women back from leadership that most men will never hear by Amy Diehl, Leanne M. Dzubinski, and Amber L. Stephenson

Three female PhDs explain that their research demonstrates that practically any characteristic can be proclaimed problematic to question a woman’s competence and suitability for leadership.

4. Setbacks are inevitable, here’s your brain’s survival guide to get motivated again by Nora Tobin

This piece provides three powerful performance strategies that specifically shift neural pathways in the brain.

5. These are the top 20 must-have skills to put on your résumé by Jessica Howington

It’s very important to know what is relevant to the job to which you’re applying when thinking of skills to list on your résumé.

6. Why constantly apologizing can sabotage strong leaders by Mita Mallick

Save your apologies for when you truly mean it.

7. What feeling younger (or older) than your actual age says about your outlook on life by Stephanie Vozza

So many of us don’t identify with our actual age. Why is that?

8. How to deal with people who pretend to know more than they do by Art Markman

There are some people who consistently let on that they have knowledge and skills that they clearly do not. Here’s how to best interact with them in the workplace.

9. How (and why) you should create a backup plan for your career by Stephanie Vozza

Given how fast technology is changing, a backup career plan has never been a better idea.

10. 6 common mistakes that sabotage your likability in a job interview by Judith Humphrey

Avoid these six likability killers if you want to build successful relationships and get that next job offer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kathleen Davis is Deputy Editor at FastCompany.com, Supervising Editor of Fast Company podcasts, and Host of The New Way We Work podcast. She frequently covers topics including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, gender equity, education, economic inequality, remote work, and the future of work. More

