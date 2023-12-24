Did you have a career crisis this year? These are the most-read Work Life articles of 2023

BY Kathleen Davis2 minute read

We’ve made it past the darkest day of the year, and as we all—hopefully!—take a pause during this last week of 2023, it’s a good time to look back and assess the year’s work. Fast Company’s most-read Work Life stories from 2023 give a glimpse into our collective struggles when it comes to what we prioritize in our working lives.

From recognizing red flags that you should quit to sabotaging your career by constantly apologizing to training your brain to focus, here are the top 10 most-popular Work Life stories of 2023:



1. 3 work red flags that mean it’s time to quit by Christina Gnozzo



Deciding to quit your job is a huge decision. It can be tricky to know if you’re making the right choice, so it’s no wonder that this article pointing out the three red flags that mean it’s time to quit was so popular. 2. A fail-proof trick to get your brain into the flow every morning, according to psychologists by Amantha Imber



When you’re finishing work for the day, resist the temptation to reach a natural conclusion. Then, watch what happens. 3. New research reveals the 30 critiques holding women back from leadership that most men will never hear by Amy Diehl, Leanne M. Dzubinski, and Amber L. Stephenson



Three female PhDs explain that their research demonstrates that practically any characteristic can be proclaimed problematic to question a woman’s competence and suitability for leadership.

Save your apologies for when you truly mean it. 7. What feeling younger (or older) than your actual age says about your outlook on life by Stephanie Vozza So many of us don’t identify with our actual age. Why is that?

8. How to deal with people who pretend to know more than they do by Art Markman There are some people who consistently let on that they have knowledge and skills that they clearly do not. Here’s how to best interact with them in the workplace. 9. How (and why) you should create a backup plan for your career by Stephanie Vozza