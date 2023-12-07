Google steps up to compete with OpenAI. The tech giant previewed its own version of ChatGPT—Gemini—promising that the large language model can process sounds and images in addition to words. A platform with the capability to both see and hear could rocket Google back to relevance as the AI arms race intensifies. Read: Google takes its best shot against OpenAI with new Gemini AI models

Pantone reveals its vaunted color of the year today. 2023 saw a celebration of Barbie pink, Beyoncé silver, and, briefly, “tomato girl summer” red, but Pantone has declared a much calmer, neutral Peach Fuzz to be 2024’s color of the year. Read: Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year is everything 2023 was not

CVS is making changes to its prescription drug pricing. CVS, one of the largest drugstore chains in the U.S. and parent company of health insurance giant Aetna, announced that it would be pivoting to a new reimbursement model. The CostVantage initiative, it says, will cut costs for customers by improving the predictability of prices. But as CVS told Fast Company, transparency doesn’t necessarily equate to money savings, as prices are being “reset” rather than lowered outright. Read: CVS Health lays out changes to clarify prescription drug pricing that may save some customers money

Financial anxiety is alive and well heading into the New Year, Fidelity finds. The company surveyed 3,000 adults about their money-based resolutions for 2024 and found that about 41% of respondents are aiming to cut spending. The results are unsurprising given the persistent view Americans have of a floundering economy—a view fueled recently by rising inflation and sweeping layoffs heading into the holiday season. Read: Fidelity: 40% of Americans are worried about financial stress in 2024