How a wave of AI web browsers are doing what Chrome doesn’t

Of all the apps in which to insert generative AI features, your web browser is arguably the most natural fit.
At least on the desktop, the browser is already where you access AI assistants such as, and being able to summarize or ask questions about the web pages you’re visiting can be pretty useful. As such, lots of web browsers are now integrating AI in different ways, including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and more.
But every browser handles AI differently, and some are more clever about it than others. Here’s a rundown of every browser that’s incorporating AI and how they compare:
Microsoft Edge Copilot
As you might expect, Microsoft is leaning hard into generative AI in its Edge browser, whose Copilot sidebar menu includes slew of AI tools based on OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model. The sidebar has three main sections:
- “Chat” answers general questions and lets you summarize the current web page. You can also choose from a few conversational styles within this section.
- “Compose” can generate text in a variety of tones and formats.
- “Insights” provides background information about the current web page.
Price: Edge’s Copilot sidebar is free to use, though each conversation topic has a limit of 30 responses from the AI.
The verdict: Edge’s AI features are more polished than most other browsers, and its Copilot assistant usually delivers accurate, up-to-date information (with citations) thanks to its integration with Bing. Web page summaries are also well-formatted and easy to access. Still, Microsoft isn’t quite as imaginative as some other browsers in how it integrates generative AI, as most interactions are relegated to the sidebar menu.
Google Chrome
While Chrome doesn’t include any generative AI features by default, you can turn them on by opting into Google’s Search Generative Experience experiments. To get started, enable SGE for both search and browsing on the Search Labs page, then restart your browser.