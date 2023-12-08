How a wave of AI web browsers are doing what Chrome doesn’t

Of all the apps in which to insert generative AI features, your web browser is arguably the most natural fit.

At least on the desktop, the browser is already where you access AI assistants such as, and being able to summarize or ask questions about the web pages you’re visiting can be pretty useful. As such, lots of web browsers are now integrating AI in different ways, including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and more.

But every browser handles AI differently, and some are more clever about it than others. Here’s a rundown of every browser that’s incorporating AI and how they compare:

Microsoft Edge Copilot

As you might expect, Microsoft is leaning hard into generative AI in its Edge browser, whose Copilot sidebar menu includes slew of AI tools based on OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model. The sidebar has three main sections: