Inside the studio where you can design a $340,000 Cadillac into the car of your wildest dreams

Ever since Henry Ford popularized the assembly line, the automobile industry has been synonymous with mass production. In the U.S., many car and truck models are produced in the hundreds of thousands annually. More than 653,000 new Ford F-series trucks were purchased in the U.S. last year, making it the top selling vehicle in the country. One of the manufacturing plants where these trucks are built is capable of sending a new truck off the assembly line every 52 seconds. Collectively, carmakers in the U.S. regularly produce around 10 million new cars every single year.

So when the luxury brand Cadillac announced in October 2022 that it was creating a new model electric car with bespoke one-off customizations for an estimated customer pool in the hundreds of buyers, it was such a divergence from the conventional business model as to seem both unbelievable and unrealistic. But now Cadillac and its giant parent company, General Motors, have followed through on that plan. Last month they opened the doors to their design studio outside Detroit to explain how they’ve begun working directly with deep-pocketed clients to produce “one of one” versions of the Cadillac Celestiq, with a team of dedicated designers and craftspeople ready to help style the car to each owner’s specific tastes, preferences, and themes. Production will happen in a dedicated facility, and each car will take months to go from mood board to digital mockup to road-ready machine. Only two will be possible to complete on any given day. The starting price for this experience and product is $340,000. The maximum cost is up to the wildest desires of whoever’s got the means to pay.

“We don’t want to tell somebody no” The Celestiq is the rare production vehicle that almost matches what it looked like when it was a flashy concept car. First introduced in July 2022, the four-door, sedan-style electric vehicle was meant to reassert the Cadillac brand as the standard bearer of the luxury car market. Wide, long, and low-slung despite sitting on 23-inch wheels, the car is a shapely piece of engineering. It has a front end that leans muscle car, spaceship curves along its sides, and a gently sloped roof-to-hatchback that seems like it was caught mid-frame in a bid for a land speed record. In contrast to a more ostentatious vehicle like a jagged Lamborghini or a stuck up Rolls Royce, the Celestiq is unexpectedly subdued. This form factor is set, so even the highest paying customer won’t be able to recut lines or fudge the aerodynamics. But in terms of color, material, finish, and a mostly open and customizable field of play, the look and feel of the car is up to the whims of the buyer. Those whims could give the car nearly any aesthetic, from sleek luxury to leather daddy to technicolor fever dream. With almost no exceptions, whatever a customer requests, Cadillac designers and engineers will find a way to make it happen. “We don’t want to tell somebody no,” says Tony Roma, Celestiq’s chief engineer.

Inside the Celestiq’s customer-facing design studio at GM’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, I recently put that to the test. Speaking with the car’s main engineers and designers, I tried repeatedly to come up with a color scheme, theme, or some postmodern design philosophy that they would be unwilling or unable to realize. Every suggestion was received similarly: Yes, with enough money and time, we can do that. A Celestiq inspired by imagery from the James Webb Space Telescope? Doable. An interior made of recyclable materials? Yep. Business in the front, party in the back? Sure. A Barbie Celestiq? Of course. What this revealed is that customer requests, as quirky or lame or extreme as they may be, are less important to the bespoke Celestiq project than how those requests get turned into reality.

Turning fever dreams into absurd realities By offering a bespoke design experience to customers, Cadillac has set itself up to field an unknowable range of requests. But the brand’s designers didn’t want to put too much pressure on consumers, who are likely to have little experience designing cars, so they’ve created a few off-the-shelf design treatments customers can use as a starting point for their own customizations. Mood boards and material swatches on display at the design studio show a range of dark and elegant treatments, with deep-dyed leathers, intricate stitching, and etched metals. Miniature car bodies show some of the 100 standard paint colors customers can select for their exterior. The palette of colors, materials, trims, and finishes already on hand could easily be enough to create a distinctive custom car. “Doing some rough math, you can configure the car 350,000 different ways just with what we’ve put out there,” says Erin Crossley, Celestiq’s design director. [Photo: Cadillac] To really embrace the experience, though, customers will want to take a more hands-on approach, and GM has dedicated “design concierges” to help them in that process. Working one-on-one with customers, these concierges will help understand the design vision for each car, whether it’s a general vibe they are after or a specific thematic treatment. [Photo: Cadillac] Some customers have taken Cadillac up on its offer to do the first phase of their customization in person at the design studio. Among the early customers embarking on a Celestiq design, many have been enthusiastic participants. “We have had some clients create their own mood boards for us,” Crossley says.

[Photo: Cadillac] The design studio is situated inside a former restaurant building designed by mid-century modern architect Eero Saarinen. It’s one of several Saarinen-designed buildings on the GM campus, which are collectively listed on the National Register of Historic Places, giving customers who opt for the in-person design experience a setting intended to inspire. Central Restaurant, ca. 1955. [Photo: courtesy Cadillac] Most of the collaboration will happen remotely, and over the course of weeks or months, depending on the customer’s desires. After the initial concepting phase and mood board creation, Cadillac designers will get to work finding material samples and producing potential color palettes that can be mailed to customers for approval or revision. Depending on how much back-and-forth is involved, the design concierge can then get customers renderings of their proposed design, and later a 3D model. Once a customer approves, the car’s one-off production can begin. “Some clients know exactly what they want. That’s going to be a very fast process,” says Laetitia Lopez, who leads the colors, materials and finishes team for the Celestiq.

Other customers with more detailed customizations will require a bit more time. (Mycelium faux leather seats? Can do. 1970s-era Harlem Globetrotters uniform theme? If that’s what you want . . .). “There are already clients who are challenging us,” Lopez says. Some requests will necessitate a hunt for the right colored material, the best third-party supplier, or even the right machine to produce what a customer wants. If a customer’s willing to wait the time that will take and pay the price it will cost, Cadillac’s team will gladly put the effort into making it possible. [Photo: Cadillac] On the exterior, every Celestiq will be hand-painted, which means customers can opt for nearly any type of paint blend, even beyond the 100 standard options GM offers. (The only limiting factors are the 12 radar sensors embedded behind the car’s body panels, which can be stymied by certain shiny elements in some paint blends.)

Inside the car, the variety of surfaces and trims could make some color schemes more difficult to pull off, but Lopez says the designers and a team of dedicated engineers will be ready to try anything. Lighter colors, she says, will pose a particular challenge, since they can be harder to match across materials. A hot pink Barbie seat leather, for example, may need to be retanned to match the hot pink carpeting on the floor and the hot pink powder coating on the steering wheel. Aside from some safety requirements (sorry, no belt-less seats), the only space within the vehicle that’s more tightly limited is the valance panel, a narrow band of material right where the windshield meets the dash, which has to be a dark color to prevent vision-impeding glare. Everything else, though, is fair game. Even bad ideas, according to Lopez. The designers may make some suggestions to customers who are taking their customizations in unconventional directions, but they are mostly there to enable a design rather than create one. “I think taste is subjective. We’ll definitely make sure to respect their vision and make whatever they want happen,” Lopez says. “I don’t think our point of view will have a space in there.”

How the Celestiq could change cars for the rest of us The first Celestiqs will be delivered to customers in the spring. GM declined to name any of its first customers, but according to a promotional video on the Cadillac website, at least one is being made for musician Lenny Kravitz. It remains to be seen whether he or others will publicly reveal the custom design that goes into their car. [Photo: Cadillac] The potential eye candy of it all is hard to ignore, but it’s also worth asking why the average person should care what a super-rich person does to make their exclusive and expensive car even more exclusive and expensive. Beneath the mixed-to-order paint jobs and the hot pink interiors, the Celestiq may be setting a pathway for the future design and manufacture of cars. [Photo: Cadillac] Like a high-minded concept car, the Celestiq was a chance for GM to test out some new ideas and techniques for car building, especially as it transitions into the EV era. “There are 300 patented or patent-pending innovations on this car,” says Ken Kornas, Celestiq product manager. That includes a rethinking of everything from structural composition to material use. The underbody of the car, for example, is made of just six large castings, compared to the dozens in a typical car, which improves its material efficiency and reduces the complexity of the manufacturing process. Overall, the structural makeup of the frame has been streamlined from more than 180 components to just 41. There’s stamped metal, cast metal, carbon fiber, and origami-style flexing brackets that are folded into the vehicle’s structure. Inside, on parts like the steering wheel and controls, the engineering team used novel 3D printed and extruded metals, and a medical grade laser was used to etch details into spaces that would have otherwise gone unembellished.